D1Softball Staff | March 7, 2022 D1Softball Top 25 Rankings: Northwestern enters top 10 after Week 4 The biggest impact college softball freshmen of 2022 three weeks in Share The top eight spots hold steady in the D1Softball rankings. Northwestern breaks back into the top 10 after a 5-0 weekend and Oklahoma State drops three spots to No. 12 to make room for the Wildcats, No. 10 Missouri and No. 11 Washington. Oregon moves up moves up to No. 13 ahead of No. 14 Kentucky and No. 15 Michigan. 🔮 PREDICTIONS: 8 teams we might see in the 2022 Women's College World Series Charlotte entered the rankings at No. 25 after going 5-0 with wins over No. 5 Virginia Tech, Maryland and Villanova. The 49ers replaced Louisiana, which dropped from the poll after a 2-2 weekend. Charlotte’s arrival gives the AAC two ranked teams. The SEC continues to lead the way with nine. The Pac-12 has six, the ACC has four teams represented. The Big 12 and Big Ten have two apiece, while the Sun Belt has one. Rank TeAM Record Record Last Week Previous RANK 1 Oklahoma 15-0 0-0 1 2 Alabama 20-0 5-0 2 3 Florida 21-1 5-1 3 4 Florida State 19-1 4-1 4 5 UCLA 17-3 5-0 5 6 Virginia Tech 14-3 3-1 6 7 Duke 16-3 3-0 7 8 Arkansas 14-4 6-1 8 9 Northwestern 15-4 5-0 11 10 Missouri 16-4 4-0 12 11 Washington 15-5 4-1 10 12 Oklahoma State 12-5 2-1 9 13 Oregon 16-3 5-0 15 14 Kentucky 16-2 3-1 14 15 Michigan 13-6 5-1 16 16 Tennessee 15-6 6-0 17 17 Clemson 12-6 1-3 13 18 Georgia 19-2 5-0 19 19 Auburn 21-1 6-0 20 20 Arizona 15-4 5-0 18 21 LSU 17-6 5-1 22 22 South Florida 17-3 7-0 23 23 Oregon State 17-3 5-0 25 24 Charlotte 18-3 5-0 NR 25 Arizona State 13-5 4-1 24 LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: USA TODAY Top 25 | RPI | PREVIEWING 2021: Preseason All-Americans HISTORY: Teams with most championships | Longest winning streaks | Best pitchers of all time | 9 records that (we think) will never be broken | UNT's Hope Trautwein tosses one-of-a-kind perfect game | All-time home run leaders WCWS: 2021 WCWS schedule | WCWS grand slams | WCWS's longest games | Every WCWS MVP | Watch UCLA's 2019 WCWS walk-off hit EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: Rachel Garcia | Shay Knighten | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Megan Langenfeld The biggest impact college softball freshmen to watch in 2022 Take a look at 10 of the top college softball freshmen off to a great start in 2022, including Florida State's Michaela Edinfield, Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl and more. READ MORE D1Softball Top 25 Rankings: UCLA back into top 5, Oregon State enters the mix after Week 3 D1softball.com reveals Week 3's top 25 softball rankings where UCLA reentered the top 5. READ MORE College softball's all-time home run leaders Here's a look at the ten college softball players who have slugged 83 or more home runs in their illustrious NCAA careers. READ MORE