👀 DI wrestling bracket

Men's hoops conference tourney action

🏀 Women's scores

DII swim & dive | Day 1 results

DIII women's ice hockey | First round results

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get ready
Watch the selection show
softball-d1 flag

D1Softball Staff | March 7, 2022

D1Softball Top 25 Rankings: Northwestern enters top 10 after Week 4

The biggest impact college softball freshmen of 2022 three weeks in

The top eight spots hold steady in the D1Softball rankings. Northwestern breaks back into the top 10 after a 5-0 weekend and Oklahoma State drops three spots to No. 12 to make room for the Wildcats, No. 10 Missouri and No. 11 Washington.

Oregon moves up moves up to No. 13 ahead of No. 14 Kentucky and No. 15 Michigan.

🔮 PREDICTIONS: 8 teams we might see in the 2022 Women's College World Series

Charlotte entered the rankings at No. 25 after going 5-0 with wins over No. 5 Virginia Tech, Maryland and Villanova. The 49ers replaced Louisiana, which dropped from the poll after a 2-2 weekend.

Charlotte’s arrival gives the AAC two ranked teams. The SEC continues to lead the way with nine. The Pac-12 has six, the ACC has four teams represented. The Big 12 and Big Ten have two apiece, while the Sun Belt has one.

Rank TeAM Record Record Last Week Previous RANK
1 Oklahoma 15-0 0-0 1
2 Alabama 20-0 5-0 2
3 Florida 21-1 5-1 3
4 Florida State 19-1 4-1 4
5 UCLA 17-3 5-0 5
6 Virginia Tech 14-3 3-1 6
7 Duke 16-3 3-0 7
8 Arkansas 14-4 6-1 8
9 Northwestern 15-4 5-0 11
10 Missouri 16-4 4-0 12
11 Washington 15-5 4-1 10
12 Oklahoma State 12-5 2-1 9
13 Oregon 16-3 5-0 15
14 Kentucky 16-2 3-1 14
15 Michigan 13-6 5-1 16
16 Tennessee 15-6 6-0 17
17 Clemson 12-6 1-3 13
18 Georgia 19-2 5-0 19
19 Auburn 21-1 6-0 20
20 Arizona 15-4 5-0 18
21 LSU 17-6 5-1 22
22 South Florida 17-3 7-0 23
23 Oregon State 17-3 5-0 25
24 Charlotte 18-3 5-0 NR
25 Arizona State 13-5 4-1 24

The biggest impact college softball freshmen to watch in 2022

Take a look at 10 of the top college softball freshmen off to a great start in 2022, including Florida State's Michaela Edinfield, Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl and more.
READ MORE

D1Softball Top 25 Rankings: UCLA back into top 5, Oregon State enters the mix after Week 3

D1softball.com reveals Week 3's top 25 softball rankings where UCLA reentered the top 5.
READ MORE

College softball's all-time home run leaders

Here's a look at the ten college softball players who have slugged 83 or more home runs in their illustrious NCAA careers.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners