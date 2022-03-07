D1Softball Top 25 Rankings: Northwestern enters top 10 after Week 4

The top eight spots hold steady in the D1Softball rankings. Northwestern breaks back into the top 10 after a 5-0 weekend and Oklahoma State drops three spots to No. 12 to make room for the Wildcats, No. 10 Missouri and No. 11 Washington.

Oregon moves up moves up to No. 13 ahead of No. 14 Kentucky and No. 15 Michigan.

Charlotte entered the rankings at No. 25 after going 5-0 with wins over No. 5 Virginia Tech, Maryland and Villanova. The 49ers replaced Louisiana, which dropped from the poll after a 2-2 weekend.

Charlotte’s arrival gives the AAC two ranked teams. The SEC continues to lead the way with nine. The Pac-12 has six, the ACC has four teams represented. The Big 12 and Big Ten have two apiece, while the Sun Belt has one.