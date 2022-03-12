🏀 MARCH MADNESS

softball-d1 flag

Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 12, 2022

Jocelyn Alo breaks NCAA DI softball record for career home runs with 96

Lauren Chamberlain knew Jocelyn Alo would catch her NCAA softball home run record 'pretty early on'

Jocelyn Alo finally did it. And it came in the most appropriate place — her home state, Hawaii. 

After tying the NCAA Division I softball record for career home runs (95) on Feb. 20 against Texas State, Alo hit her 96th career home run on Friday night against Hawaii. The home run broke the tie with former holder Lauren Chamberlain — a former Sooner standout. Alo now sits all alone in first place. 

The record-setting home run came in the top of the sixth. With the score 7-0 Oklahoma, Hawaii hurler Ashley Murphy pitched to Alo and the Oklahoma legend made her pay, sending a round-tripper to deep right-center field and putting the Sooners up 9-0. 

Alo's reason for taking a bit of time to set the record had nothing to do with anything she was doing. After tying the record against Texas State, teams tiptoed around the slugger, walking her 16 times over the next eight games. 

Here are Alo's stats by season: 

  • 2018: 30 HRs, 72 RBI, .420 batting average 
  • 2019: 16 HRs, 56 RBI, .379 batting average 
  • 2020: 8 HRs, 21 RBI, .427 batting average 
  • 2021: 34 HRs, 89 RBI, .475 batting average 
  • 2022: 8 HRs, 26 RBI, .511 batting average 

Here's a full list of the players with the most home runs in NCAA DI softball history. 

Player Team Years Games Home runs
Jocelyn Alo Oklahoma 2018-Current 224 96
Lauren Chamberlain Oklahoma 2012-15 220 95
Jessie Harper Arizona 2017-21 239 92
Katiyana Mauga Arizona 2014-17 239 92
Stacey Nuveman UCLA 1997, 99, 2001-02 264 90
Stacie Chambers Arizona 2008-11 250 87
Leah Braatz Arizona 1994-95, 97-98 271 85
Laura Espinoza Arizona 1992-95 251 85
Shelby Pendley Arizona/Oklahoma 2012, 13-15 236 84
Jessie Warren Florida State 2015-18 253 83
Danyele Gomez Louisiana 2003-06 249 83
Sierra Romero Michigan 2012-15 253 82
Kristen Rivera Washington 2002-05 244 79

