Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 12, 2022 Jocelyn Alo breaks NCAA DI softball record for career home runs with 96 Lauren Chamberlain knew Jocelyn Alo would catch her NCAA softball home run record 'pretty early on' Share Jocelyn Alo finally did it. And it came in the most appropriate place — her home state, Hawaii. After tying the NCAA Division I softball record for career home runs (95) on Feb. 20 against Texas State, Alo hit her 96th career home run on Friday night against Hawaii. The home run broke the tie with former holder Lauren Chamberlain — a former Sooner standout. Alo now sits all alone in first place. 9️⃣6️⃣. 𝐉𝐎𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐘𝐍 𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐇𝐀 𝐏𝐔𝐌𝐄𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐀𝐋𝐎 👑🤙 pic.twitter.com/sI22YeoCjv— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2022 The record-setting home run came in the top of the sixth. With the score 7-0 Oklahoma, Hawaii hurler Ashley Murphy pitched to Alo and the Oklahoma legend made her pay, sending a round-tripper to deep right-center field and putting the Sooners up 9-0. Alo's reason for taking a bit of time to set the record had nothing to do with anything she was doing. After tying the record against Texas State, teams tiptoed around the slugger, walking her 16 times over the next eight games. Here are Alo's stats by season: 2018: 30 HRs, 72 RBI, .420 batting average 2019: 16 HRs, 56 RBI, .379 batting average 2020: 8 HRs, 21 RBI, .427 batting average 2021: 34 HRs, 89 RBI, .475 batting average 2022: 8 HRs, 26 RBI, .511 batting average Here's a full list of the players with the most home runs in NCAA DI softball history. Player Team Years Games Home runs Jocelyn Alo Oklahoma 2018-Current 224 96 Lauren Chamberlain Oklahoma 2012-15 220 95 Jessie Harper Arizona 2017-21 239 92 Katiyana Mauga Arizona 2014-17 239 92 Stacey Nuveman UCLA 1997, 99, 2001-02 264 90 Stacie Chambers Arizona 2008-11 250 87 Leah Braatz Arizona 1994-95, 97-98 271 85 Laura Espinoza Arizona 1992-95 251 85 Shelby Pendley Arizona/Oklahoma 2012, 13-15 236 84 Jessie Warren Florida State 2015-18 253 83 Danyele Gomez Louisiana 2003-06 249 83 Sierra Romero Michigan 2012-15 253 82 Kristen Rivera Washington 2002-05 244 79