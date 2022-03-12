Jocelyn Alo breaks NCAA DI softball record for career home runs with 96

Jocelyn Alo finally did it. And it came in the most appropriate place — her home state, Hawaii.

After tying the NCAA Division I softball record for career home runs (95) on Feb. 20 against Texas State, Alo hit her 96th career home run on Friday night against Hawaii. The home run broke the tie with former holder Lauren Chamberlain — a former Sooner standout. Alo now sits all alone in first place.

9️⃣6️⃣. 𝐉𝐎𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐘𝐍 𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐇𝐀 𝐏𝐔𝐌𝐄𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐀𝐋𝐎 👑🤙 pic.twitter.com/sI22YeoCjv — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2022

The record-setting home run came in the top of the sixth. With the score 7-0 Oklahoma, Hawaii hurler Ashley Murphy pitched to Alo and the Oklahoma legend made her pay, sending a round-tripper to deep right-center field and putting the Sooners up 9-0.

Alo's reason for taking a bit of time to set the record had nothing to do with anything she was doing. After tying the record against Texas State, teams tiptoed around the slugger, walking her 16 times over the next eight games.

Here are Alo's stats by season:

34 HRs, 89 RBI, .475 batting average 2022: 8 HRs, 26 RBI, .511 batting average

