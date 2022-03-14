College softball rankings: Florida State, UCLA climb into top 3 in D1Softball poll

Oklahoma remains atop the rankings after a historic weekend in Hawaii, but there are changes among the Sooners’ closest pursuers. After unbeaten weeks, No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 UCLA climb two spots each. The real estate was available after Alabama dropped two games against LSU and Florida split two games against Mississippi State ahead of Monday’s series finale. The Crimson Tide and Gators fall to fourth and fifth, respectively.

Elsewhere, No. 10 Washington re-enters the top 10, with No. 11 Oklahoma State knocking on the door after a week that included Miranda Elish’s no-hitter. No. 14 Tennessee jumps two spots after two emphatic wins against Missouri. The Tigers tumble to No. 16 after those setbacks.

👑 HISTORIC HOME RUN: Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo is new all-time home run queen with 96

Texas re-enters the poll at No. 25 after an undefeated week that included four wins and a tie, while Charlotte drops out after losing a Conference USA series against Western Kentucky.

The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams, followed by the Pac-12 with six teams. The ACC (4), Big 12 (3) and Big Ten (2) also place multiple teams in the rankings, along with one from the AAC.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Oklahoma 20-0 1 2 Florida State 23-1 4 3 UCLA 22-3 5 4 Alabama 21-2 2 5 Florida 22-2 3 6 Virginia Tech 18-3 6 7 Duke 21-3 7 8 Arkansas 17-4 8 9 Northwestern 15-4 9 10 Washington 19-5 11 11 Oklahoma State 16-5 12 12 Oregon 19-3 13 13 Kentucky 19-2 14 14 Tennessee 18-6 16 15 Michigan 15-6 15 16 Missouri 16-6 10 17 Auburn 24-1 19 18 Clemson 16-6 17 19 LSU 19-7 21 20 Arizona 19-4 20 21 Georgia 22-3 18 22 South Florida 22-4 22 23 Oregon State 22-4 23 24 Arizona State 18-5 25 25 Texas 16-9-1 NR

Dropped out: Charlotte