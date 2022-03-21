College softball rankings: Oklahoma stays strong, Alabama and Florida fall in D1Softball poll

It was a week to remember in Division I softball as the Pac-12 began conference play and the SEC continues to resemble The Hunger Games.

Oklahoma remains in the top spot with a 25-0 record, 21 wins by way of the run-rule. No. 2 UCLA jumps ahead of No. 3 Florida State after the Seminoles dropped a game to an unranked Boston College. Alabama remains No. 4, just ahead of No. 5 Virginia Tech, which swept UNC at home in its second ACC series. Florida falls one spot to fifth after a tough weekend in College Station, Texas. Duke remains at No. 7, just in front of gritty No. 8 Northwestern.

👑 HISTORIC HOME RUN: Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo is new all-time home run queen with 96

No. 9 Arkansas and No. 10 Oklahoma State round out the top 10 after the Razorbacks picked up a series win over No. 14 Tennessee and the Cowgirls picked up five wins at the OSU Mizuno Classic.

No. 16 Texas makes the biggest jump in the poll after a wild 5-0 weekend, featuring a pair of victories over Louisiana and a sweep of No. 25 LSU.

No. 23 UCF re-enters the poll and No. 24 Ohio State is a new entrant.

The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams, followed by the Pac-12 with five teams. The ACC (4), Big 12 (3) and Big Ten (3) also place multiple teams in the rankings, along with one from the AAC.

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Oklahoma 25-0 1 2 UCLA 24-3 3 3 Florida State 27-2 2 4 Alabama 24-4 4 5 Virginia Tech 21-3 6 6 Florida 25-3 5 7 Duke 23-4 7 8 Northwestern 19-4 9 9 Arkansas 19-5 8 10 Oklahoma State 21-6 11 11 Oregon 21-4 12 12 Kentucky 20-5 13 13 Michigan 17-6 15 14 Tennessee 20-8 14 15 Washington 20-7 10 16 Texas 21-9-1 25 17 Arizona State 22-5 24 18 Auburn 25-2 17 19 Clemson 19-8 18 20 Missouri 19-9 16 21 Georgia 26-4 21 22 Arizona 19-6 20 23 UCF 26-7 NR 24 Ohio State 17-5 NR 25 LSU 20-10 19

Dropped out: South Florida and Oregon State