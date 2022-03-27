FAU Hall of Fame coach Joan Joyce has passed away

BOCA RATON, Fla. – With great sadness, Florida Atlantic University Athletics announces the passing of FAU head softball coach, former head women's golf coach and multiple Hall of Fame member Joan Joyce at the age of 81.



"This is a terribly sad loss for the FAU family. Joan was a true sports legend, and we are grateful for the 28 years she spent here, modeling the best in personal and professional behavior for our student-athletes," said FAU President John Kelly. "Joan's legacy will live on at the university and across the country through the generations of young women she inspired to play – and excel at – softball and golf."



Joyce was a part of sports from the age of eight until her recent passing. She was in her 28th season as FAU's head coach and is the only coach the program has known. Her tenure as head women's golf coach for the Owls spanned 18 years (1996-2014).



"We are very saddened to learn of Coach Joyce's passing," said FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White. "Joan was one of the pillars that FAU Athletics was built upon. She was a legend in many ways and leaves a legacy at FAU and beyond that is unmatched. We are forever grateful for her nearly three decades of service to FAU and her student-athletes."



While at FAU, Joyce amassed a 1002-674-1 record as head softball coach. She guided FAU to 11 conference championships, 11 NCAA postseason tournaments and was recognized as conference Coach of the Year eight times.



Among her numerous accomplishments, including 20 hall of fame inductions, All-America recognitions in multiple sports, and inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records, Joyce's ability to relate and teach the sports she loved is her greatest impact. Perhaps one of her most recognizable moments was striking out Baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams in front of 17,000 people.



Joan Joyce (August 18, 1940 – March 26, 2022) is survived by: sister Janis Joyce; brother Joseph Joyce and his wife Virginia (Ginny); nieces Bridget Joyce Wright and her husband Russ, and Meghan Joyce Bolesta and her husband Michael; as well as two grand-nieces, Morgan and Brooke, and two grand-nephews in Joseph and Patrick.

****

Anyone wishing to share condolences or memories of Coach Joyce are encouraged to do so by clicking here.