D1Softball Staff | March 28, 2022 College softball rankings: Northwestern climbs; Boise State enters top 25 Must-see base running leads top college softball plays from Week 4 Share It was another wild week in college softball. The top five spots remain steady as Oklahoma, UCLA, Florida State, Alabama and Virginia Tech all went undefeated. No. 6 Northwestern continues to climb in the rankings on the shoulders of ace Danielle Williams, who tossed a no-hitter against Michigan State to open conference play. No. 7 Florida falls a spot after losing the series to a surging No. 11 Tennessee. No. 14 Arizona State is riding a 13-game win streak after Marissa Schuld’s five-inning perfect game against then-ranked Arizona. The series sweep is the first time since 2011 ASU has swept Arizona in Tucson. SAINT PETER'S CONNECTION: How Saint Peter's amazing March Madness run has softball connections No. 23 Oregon State re-enters the poll after taking the series from a gritty Stanford squad. No. 25 Boise State enters the poll for the first time this season. The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams, followed by the Pac-12 with five teams. The ACC (4), Big 12 (3) and Big Ten (3) also placed multiple teams in the rankings, along with one from the AAC and the Mountain West. RANK Team Overall RECORD Record last week PREVIOUS 1 Oklahoma 29-0 4-0 1 2 UCLA 28-3 4-0 2 3 Florida State 30-2 3-0 3 4 Alabama 28-4 4-0 4 5 Virginia Tech 25-3 4-0 5 6 Northwestern 22-4 3-0 8 7 Florida 27-5 2-2 6 8 Duke 23-5 0-1 7 9 Oklahoma State 24-6 3-0 10 10 Arkansas 21-6 2-1 9 11 Tennessee 22-9 2-1 14 12 Kentucky 22-7 2-2 12 13 Oregon 24-5 3-1 11 14 Arizona State 25-5 3-0 17 15 Texas 26-9-1 5-0 16 16 Washington 20-10 0-3 15 17 Auburn 27-4 2-2 18 18 Georgia 29-5 3-1 21 19 Clemson 21-10 2-2 19 20 UCF 29-7 3-0 23 21 Michigan 18-9 1-3 13 22 LSU 22-11 2-1 25 23 Oregon State 25-8 3-1 NR 24 Ohio State 20-6 3-1 24 25 Boise State 27-5 4-0 NR MORE FROM D1SOFTBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Softball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats Podcast | Video Vault FAU Hall of Fame softball and golf coach Joan Joyce has passed away Joyce was most known for her time as FAU softball coach, where she amassed over 1000 wins and has been the program's only head coach. Joyce also coached the women's golf team from 1996-2014. READ MORE Saint Peter's Cinderella March Madness run has softball connections The Saint Peter's softball team shares a tight connection with basketball beyond Olyvia Smith, an outfielder on the softball team dating Doug Edert, a guard on the men's basketball team. The softball players attend nearly every home basketball game, and many of the basketball players come out to the field to watch softball games during the spring. READ MORE College softball rankings: Oklahoma stays strong, Alabama and Florida fall in D1Softball poll Oklahoma remains undefeated and on top of the new DI softball poll this week. READ MORE