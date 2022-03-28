College softball rankings: Northwestern climbs; Boise State enters top 25

It was another wild week in college softball. The top five spots remain steady as Oklahoma, UCLA, Florida State, Alabama and Virginia Tech all went undefeated.

No. 6 Northwestern continues to climb in the rankings on the shoulders of ace Danielle Williams, who tossed a no-hitter against Michigan State to open conference play. No. 7 Florida falls a spot after losing the series to a surging No. 11 Tennessee.

No. 14 Arizona State is riding a 13-game win streak after Marissa Schuld’s five-inning perfect game against then-ranked Arizona. The series sweep is the first time since 2011 ASU has swept Arizona in Tucson.

No. 23 Oregon State re-enters the poll after taking the series from a gritty Stanford squad. No. 25 Boise State enters the poll for the first time this season.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams, followed by the Pac-12 with five teams. The ACC (4), Big 12 (3) and Big Ten (3) also placed multiple teams in the rankings, along with one from the AAC and the Mountain West.