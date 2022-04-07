NCAA.com | April 7, 2022 Westwood One expands audio coverage of NCAA women's championships Ohio State wins its first women's hockey championship Share NEW YORK, NY – CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will expand its coverage of NCAA Women’s Championship events. For the first time, both the Women’s Frozen Four and the Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be broadcast nationally on radio. Westwood One’s women’s coverage will also include the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament featuring every game from the Sweet Sixteen through the Final Four and National Championship Game, as well as every game of the Women’s College World Series. Fans can access all the action on AM/FM radio, on SiriusXM, via TuneIn, through The Varsity Network app, on Alexa-enabled devices, and online at westwoodonesports.com. RELIVE: South Carolina wins second national championship Upcoming women’s coverage will include: LACROSSE Semifinals and National Championship @ Baltimore Semifinals o Friday, May 27 National Championship o Sunday, May 29: SOFTBALL Women's College World Series @ Oklahoma City Announcers: Ryan Radtke and Leah Amico Preliminary Games o June 2 - 6 Best of Three Championship Series o June 8 - 10 Westwood One is the exclusive broadcast radio, digital audio, distribution, and licensing partner for the NCAA Championships. Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of NCAA March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005. NCAA, Final Four, Frozen Four, and Women’s College World Series are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. WATCH: Florida's incredible, full-extension juggling catch to rob home run leads college softball's plays of the week Florida softball's Katie Kistler made an incredible catch on Saturday afternoon to rob LSU of a home run. READ MORE 2022 SEC Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, TV times Here's the 2022 SEC softball championship bracket, schedule and TV times for the conference tournament, which is May 10-14 in Gainesville, Fla., at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium READ MORE College softball rankings: Arkansas climbs, Louisiana and Wichita State enter new D1Softball Top 25 These are the latest college softball rankings, made about two weeks before the 64-team bracket is released on Sunday, May 15. READ MORE