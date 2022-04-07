Westwood One expands audio coverage of NCAA women's championships

NEW YORK, NY – CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will expand its coverage of NCAA Women’s Championship events.

For the first time, both the Women’s Frozen Four and the Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be broadcast nationally on radio. Westwood One’s women’s coverage will also include the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament featuring every game from the Sweet Sixteen through the Final Four and National Championship Game, as well as every game of the Women’s College World Series.

Fans can access all the action on AM/FM radio, on SiriusXM, via TuneIn, through The Varsity Network app, on Alexa-enabled devices, and online at westwoodonesports.com.



Upcoming women’s coverage will include:

LACROSSE

Semifinals and National Championship @ Baltimore

Semifinals

o Friday, May 27

 National Championship

o Sunday, May 29:

SOFTBALL

Women's College World Series @ Oklahoma City

Announcers: Ryan Radtke and Leah Amico

Preliminary Games

o June 2 - 6

 Best of Three Championship Series

o June 8 - 10

Westwood One is the exclusive broadcast radio, digital audio, distribution, and licensing partner for the NCAA Championships. Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of NCAA March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005.

NCAA, Final Four, Frozen Four, and Women’s College World Series are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.