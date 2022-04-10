WATCH: Virginia Tech's Addy Greene hits an inside-the-park grand slam vs. Florida State

Virginia Tech sophomore infielder Addy Greene may have just provided the play of the weekend in college softball with an inside-the-park grand slam in the No. 4 Hokies' game against No. 3 Florida State on Sunday.

PINCH-HIT INSIDE THE PARK GRAND SLAM FOR ADDY GREENE 😤 pic.twitter.com/KUzEdndwtD — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 10, 2022

Greene was brought in as a pinch hitter for a high-pressure situation, down a run in the top of the sixth with the bases jammed. Facing a 2-2 count, she got ahead of a pitch on the inside corner and forced the Seminoles to make a play.

FSU’s Kalei Harding was inches from making a highlight-reel catch, but she couldn’t quite make the play. Once the ball skipped to the right-field corner, Tech’s third base coach was waving everyone home.

A Greene light, if you will.

Florida State’s relay was just moments late as Greene slid head-first into home plate where a mob of teammates awaited her.

The Hokies took a 6-3 lead, hoping to pull off a statement sweep of their conference rivals on the road. The Seminoles rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning, though, ultimately winning 8-6.