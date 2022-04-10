Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | April 10, 2022 WATCH: Virginia Tech's Addy Greene hits an inside-the-park grand slam vs. Florida State ACC Network Virginia Tech's Addy Greene slides into home for inside-the-park grand slam Share Virginia Tech sophomore infielder Addy Greene may have just provided the play of the weekend in college softball with an inside-the-park grand slam in the No. 4 Hokies' game against No. 3 Florida State on Sunday. PINCH-HIT INSIDE THE PARK GRAND SLAM FOR ADDY GREENE 😤 pic.twitter.com/KUzEdndwtD— Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 10, 2022 Greene was brought in as a pinch hitter for a high-pressure situation, down a run in the top of the sixth with the bases jammed. Facing a 2-2 count, she got ahead of a pitch on the inside corner and forced the Seminoles to make a play. TOP 25: Take a look at the latest D1 Softball rankings FSU’s Kalei Harding was inches from making a highlight-reel catch, but she couldn’t quite make the play. Once the ball skipped to the right-field corner, Tech’s third base coach was waving everyone home. A Greene light, if you will. Florida State’s relay was just moments late as Greene slid head-first into home plate where a mob of teammates awaited her. The Hokies took a 6-3 lead, hoping to pull off a statement sweep of their conference rivals on the road. The Seminoles rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning, though, ultimately winning 8-6. NOLES WIN!!!We came from behind and scored five in the sixth inning to take the final game of the series! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/bLFxqvtQ2O— Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 10, 2022 LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS ALL-TIME LINEUPS: UCLA | Arizona | Oklahoma | Washington WCWS TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia Store: Shop for college softball gear College softball rankings: Virginia Tech is new No. 2 as Alabama drops five spots After Alabama dropped a weekend series to Texas A&M, the Tide dipped to No. 7 as Virginia Tech slid up to No. 2 behind Oklahoma. See the full top 25 college softball rankings here. READ MORE WATCH: Virginia Tech's Carson Demartini steals home in a snowy game Virginia Tech broke the tie in the third inning against NC State when Carson Demartini caught the defense sleeping and stole home. READ MORE Meet the 2022 NCAA Wrestling All-Americans Under the bright lights of Little Caesars Arena, 80 athletes fought their way on to the podium at the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships. Meet this year's All-Americans. READ MORE