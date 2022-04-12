15 ridiculous stats from Oklahoma softball's record-breaking start in 2022

The Oklahoma softball team won the 2021 Women's College World Series after what was a dominating season. So what did they do for 2022? Well, they added a few more weapons to their already lethal team and started shattering some more records left and right. They have already reached so many jaw-dropping pinnacles that we decided to make one big list.

Here are the 15 craziest stats from the 2022 Oklahoma softball season, so far:

1. The Sooners have broken the NCAA record for best season start in Division I softball history at 36-0, breaking 1999 UCLA’s 35-0 mark.

Oklahoma broke the 23-year-old record with a dominating 21-0 run-rule win over Texas Tech on April 10. Yes, 21 runs in five innings. And a shutout.

RANKINGS: Latest D1softball top 25 rankings

2. Oklahoma has won 30 of its 36 games by run-rule.

3. OU has outscored opponents 354-27 on the year with only 17 opponent runs being earned.

4. The pitching staff leads the NCAA with a 0.60 ERA.

If you watched softball last season, you know that the Sooners were known for being an absolute offensive powerhouse. Well this year... they still are, and they have the best pitching staff in the nation. Their NCAA-best ERA is led by Hope Trautwein’s NCAA-leading 0.12. Trautwein and Jordy Bahl each have over 100 strikeouts, Bahl with 138 and Trautwein with 104. The staff has four no-hitters and two perfect games on the season.

5. The Sooner pitching staff has six no-hitters on the year. That is tied for the most in a single season in program history, matching 2013, 2015 and 2019

They will likely break this record pretty soon, too. Just one more no-hitter to go. Now let's talk about some offense...

6. Oklahoma has hit homers in 30 of its 36 games, including hitting two or more in 26 games, three-plus in 20 games, four-plus in 14 games, five-plus five times, six or more in four games and seven once.

And it's not just Jocelyn Alo, the DI softball career home run record holder...

7. Four players have at least 10 home runs.

Alo, Grace Lyons, Tiare Jennings, and Lynnsie Elam have 10 or more home runs on the season. All of them are hitting above .300 as well. Jana Johns trails close behind with eight home runs so far on the season.

8. Even if OU hit only solo HRs — (no singles, doubles, triples, or multi-RBI HRs ) — the Sooners would have STILL outscored its opponents more than 2 to 1.

9. OU is hitting .392…the distance between OU and the No. 2 team in batting average, Louisiana, is the same as No. 2 and No. 10 Wichita State.

10. OU has hit two-plus home runs in one inning 22 times, three in one inning three times and four in one inning once. They have hit back-to-back home runs nine times on the year.

11. OU's 100 home runs are 21 more than No. 2 UNC Greensboro

The Sooners have more home runs (100) than its opponents have hits (90)

12. A Sooner has hit two or more home runs in one game 16 times this season.

Alo leads the way with two-plus homers in five games.

13. OU’s .814 slugging is so far ahead that the difference between the Sooners and No. 2 Arizona State (.164) is the same as No. 2 Arizona State and No. 44 Iowa State.



14. The TEAM OBP is .504 — so every other OU hitter reaches base, on average.

15. Jocelyn Alo broke the NCAA DI home run record with her 96th career home run in Hawaii. She also is currently slugging 1.360, which is higher than the single-season NCAA slugging percentage record (1.270 — Jen Yee, Georgia Tech, 2010)

Statistics and historical data are from the NCAA and Oklahoma athletics