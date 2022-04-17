WATCH: Kelcy Leach hits walk-off grand slam to power Tennessee softball past Texas A&M, 11-8

Tennessee softball catcher Kelcy Leach slugged home five RBI Sunday afternoon. Four of those five came on the last play of the game.

With the bases loaded and Texas A&M in command of the score, 8-7, Leach mashed a 1-1 pitch down the middle over the fence in left-center field to walk it off for Tennessee, ensuring an 11-8 victory.

The grand slam capped off a great comeback for the Lady Volunteers.

The Lady Vols allowed four runs in the top of the sixth, giving Texas A&M the 8-4 lead. Tennessee responded with three runs in the bottom half of the same inning to cut the Aggies' lead to 8-7.

It's the second-straight game in which Tennessee has won on a walk-off home run. Saturday saw Zaida Puni as the hero, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Vols the 7-5 win.

Tennessee and Texas A&M clash for the third-straight game on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.