Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | April 17, 2022 WATCH: Kelcy Leach hits walk-off grand slam to power Tennessee softball past Texas A&M, 11-8 Share Tennessee softball catcher Kelcy Leach slugged home five RBI Sunday afternoon. Four of those five came on the last play of the game. With the bases loaded and Texas A&M in command of the score, 8-7, Leach mashed a 1-1 pitch down the middle over the fence in left-center field to walk it off for Tennessee, ensuring an 11-8 victory. 🗣 LET'S GO HOME!- @_kelcyann, probably pic.twitter.com/mG7vD8j0IR— Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) April 17, 2022 The grand slam capped off a great comeback for the Lady Volunteers. The Lady Vols allowed four runs in the top of the sixth, giving Texas A&M the 8-4 lead. Tennessee responded with three runs in the bottom half of the same inning to cut the Aggies' lead to 8-7. DOWN GOES NO. 1: Texas shocks No. 1 Oklahoma, ending the Sooners' 40-game win streak It's the second-straight game in which Tennessee has won on a walk-off home run. Saturday saw Zaida Puni as the hero, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Vols the 7-5 win. Zaida called game. pic.twitter.com/W65VvB3NWv— Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) April 16, 2022 Tennessee and Texas A&M clash for the third-straight game on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. MORE FROM D1SOFTBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Softball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats Podcast | Video Vault College baseball rankings: Texas A&M and Wofford join this week's top 25 Texas A&M and Wofford jumped into this week's D1Baseball.com poll, while Tennessee stays on top of the poll behind its historic start. See the latest college baseball rankings here. READ MORE WATCH: No. 1 Tennessee baseball's Christian Scott robs homer in extra innings to secure win Watch Tennessee baseball's Christian Scott make a leaping catch at the wall to rob a home run and secure the win against Florida. READ MORE 2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. READ MORE