Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | April 17, 2022

WATCH: Kelcy Leach hits walk-off grand slam to power Tennessee softball past Texas A&M, 11-8

Kelcy Leach crushed a walk-off grand slam to push Tennessee softball past Texas A&M, 11-8, on Sunday afternoon, capping off the comeback.

Tennessee softball catcher Kelcy Leach slugged home five RBI Sunday afternoon. Four of those five came on the last play of the game. 

With the bases loaded and Texas A&M in command of the score, 8-7, Leach mashed a 1-1 pitch down the middle over the fence in left-center field to walk it off for Tennessee, ensuring an 11-8 victory. 

The grand slam capped off a great comeback for the Lady Volunteers. 

The Lady Vols allowed four runs in the top of the sixth, giving Texas A&M the 8-4 lead. Tennessee responded with three runs in the bottom half of the same inning to cut the Aggies' lead to 8-7. 

DOWN GOES NO. 1: Texas shocks No. 1 Oklahoma, ending the Sooners' 40-game win streak

It's the second-straight game in which Tennessee has won on a walk-off home run. Saturday saw Zaida Puni as the hero, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Vols the 7-5 win. 

Tennessee and Texas A&M clash for the third-straight game on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. 

