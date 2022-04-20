WATCH: North Carolina's falling catch leads NCAA softball plays of the week

Watch: These are the plays of the week in college softball

Last week in softball was filled with exciting action. Here are the top-five plays of the week.

5. Texas ends Oklahoma's win streak

Oklahoma's 40-game win streak is no more after Texas knocked off the Sooners 4-2. The final out from the Longhorns' stunning victory makes the top-five.

4. Iowa's diving catch

With two outs and two on in scoring position in the top of the first, Iowa's defense needed to get off the field. When a ball was hit it to center field, Iowa's Brylee Klosterman made a diving catch to end the top of the inning.

3. Mississippi State's double play

Mississippi State's Paige Cook had a ball heading directly for her at third base. She caught it, but the play wasn't over. Cook then dove for third to land the inning ending, double play out.

2. The wall can't stop Notre Dame

Sometimes when obstacles are in the way, you have to go over them. That's what Notre Dame's Leea Hanks did when fielding a foul ball out in left field.

1. North Carolina's falling catch

No. 4 Florida State hit a pop fly in the top of the first against North Carolina. That's when Skyler Brooks backpedalled, reaching over head while falling to make the third out.