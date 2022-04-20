Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 20, 2022 WATCH: North Carolina's falling catch leads NCAA softball plays of the week Watch: These are the plays of the week in college softball Share Last week in softball was filled with exciting action. Here are the top-five plays of the week. 5. Texas ends Oklahoma's win streak Oklahoma's 40-game win streak is no more after Texas knocked off the Sooners 4-2. The final out from the Longhorns' stunning victory makes the top-five. MORE: Texas softball shocks No. 1 Oklahoma, stops Sooners' win streak at 40 games 4. Iowa's diving catch With two outs and two on in scoring position in the top of the first, Iowa's defense needed to get off the field. When a ball was hit it to center field, Iowa's Brylee Klosterman made a diving catch to end the top of the inning. 3. Mississippi State's double play Mississippi State's Paige Cook had a ball heading directly for her at third base. She caught it, but the play wasn't over. Cook then dove for third to land the inning ending, double play out. 2. The wall can't stop Notre Dame Sometimes when obstacles are in the way, you have to go over them. That's what Notre Dame's Leea Hanks did when fielding a foul ball out in left field. 1. North Carolina's falling catch No. 4 Florida State hit a pop fly in the top of the first against North Carolina. That's when Skyler Brooks backpedalled, reaching over head while falling to make the third out. LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS ALL-TIME LINEUPS: UCLA | Arizona | Oklahoma | Washington WCWS TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia Store: Shop for college softball gear Women's college lacrosse: No. 1 North Carolina wins ACC regular-season title with dominating win over No. 5 Duke North Carolina women's lacrosse took down Duke in dominating fashion, beating the Blue Devils, 18-4, to clinch the ACC regular-season title. READ MORE Colleges with the most players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Kentucky leads all schools with 15 former Wildcats in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. READ MORE 50 states ranked by all-time DI men's college basketball victories These are the 50 states (and D.C.) ranked by all-time DI men's basketball victories. READ MORE