Texas A&M Athletics | April 24, 2022 Texas A&M rolls past No. 2 Alabama in five innings The Texas A&M softball team (26-17, 5-12 SEC) needed just five innings to power past No. 2 Alabama (38-8, 13-7 SEC) on Saturday night in front of another record-setting crowd at Davis Diamond. With the 9-1 victory, the Aggies stole the series from Alabama for the first time in program history. A&M's run-rule of the Crimson Tide marked the first run-rule of Alabama by a Southeastern Conference team since A&M did so in 2016. Additionally, the Crimson Tide had not been run-ruled by an unranked team since 1997. RANKINGS: Check out the latest DI softball rankings Key innings / Notables A two-RBI single from Grace Uribe broke open scoring for the Aggies in the bottom of the second, before a single to centerfield by Koko Wooley drove Mayce Allen home for a 3-0 lead for A&M. A call overturned after a challenge review initiated by head coach Jo Evans drove the Maroon & White's fourth run home in the frame, before a three-run bomb by Morgan Smith carried the Aggies to a 7-0 advantage. An RBI single by Katie Dack in the bottom of the fourth extended A&M's lead, before Alabama responded with a run in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the frame, Trinity Cannon drew a two-out walk while a single from Makinzy Herzog and fielding error by Alabama's left fielder drove the winning run home.