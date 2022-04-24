Texas A&M rolls past No. 2 Alabama in five innings

The Texas A&M softball team (26-17, 5-12 SEC) needed just five innings to power past No. 2 Alabama (38-8, 13-7 SEC) on Saturday night in front of another record-setting crowd at Davis Diamond.



With the 9-1 victory, the Aggies stole the series from Alabama for the first time in program history. A&M's run-rule of the Crimson Tide marked the first run-rule of Alabama by a Southeastern Conference team since A&M did so in 2016. Additionally, the Crimson Tide had not been run-ruled by an unranked team since 1997.

RANKINGS: Check out the latest DI softball rankings

Key innings / Notables