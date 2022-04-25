D1Softball Staff | April 25, 2022 College softball rankings: Virginia Tech is new No. 2 after Alabama drops five spots in D1Softball poll Catching up on this season in college softball, so far Share The top of the heap remains nearly the same in the latest D1Softball Top 25. After that? Not so much. The upheaval begins with No. 7 Alabama dropping five spots after a series loss to Texas A&M on the road. The rest of the rankings resemble the Wild West. Other than No. 9 Washington, which climbs into the top 10 this week, every team ranked between ninth and 15th a week ago dropped at least two games. That opens room for Tennessee, which climbs three spots this week to No. 13. Notre Dame is also on the move, climbing to No. 20 on the strength of a midweek win over Indiana and sweep of North Carolina. No. 23 Stanford and No. 25 LSU re-enter the rankings. The Cardinal snapped another winning streak, taking a series from Arizona State, while the Tigers won yet another SEC series. MIDSEASON UPDATE: The state of college softball, with the WCWS fastly approaching The SEC leads the way with eight teams in the rankings. The Pac-12 and ACC each has five, followed by the Big 12 with three. The Big Ten slips to two ranked teams, with Nebraska and Illinois departing as quickly as they arrived. UCF and San Diego State give the American Athletic and Mountain West, respectively, one representative each. Rank SCHOOL Record Previous 1 Oklahoma 42-1 1 2 Virginia Tech 36-6 3 3 Florida State 43-5 4 4 UCLA 36-5 5 5 Arkansas 35-8 6 6 Oklahoma State 38-7 8 7 Alabama 39-8 2 8 Northwestern 34-7 7 9 Washington 28-11 12 10 Duke 36-7 9 11 Florida 35-12 10 12 Arizona State 32-7 11 13 Tennessee 33-13 16 14 Kentucky 30-13 13 15 Texas 32-15-1 14 16 Georgia 37-11 15 17 UCF 39-11 18 18 Clemson 33-14 17 19 Auburn 36-10 19 20 Notre Dame 35-9 24 21 Oregon State 31-15 20 22 Michigan 29-14 22 23 Stanford 31-13 NR 24 San Diego State 30-12 23 25 LSU 30-17 NR Dropped out: Nebraska, Illinois MORE FROM D1SOFTBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Softball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats Podcast | Video Vault WATCH: Virginia Tech's Addy Greene hits an inside-the-park grand slam vs. Florida State Addy Greene's sixth-inning pinch hit appearance ends in spectacular fashion as she rounds the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam to take a late lead against Florida State on Sunday. READ MORE WATCH: Virginia Tech's Carson Demartini steals home in a snowy game Virginia Tech broke the tie in the third inning against NC State when Carson Demartini caught the defense sleeping and stole home. READ MORE Meet the 2022 NCAA Wrestling All-Americans Under the bright lights of Little Caesars Arena, 80 athletes fought their way on to the podium at the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships. Meet this year's All-Americans. READ MORE