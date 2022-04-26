Missouri softball completes sweep of No. 14 Kentucky with run-rule finale

University of Missouri softball (28-17, 8-9 SEC) run-ruled No. 14 Kentucky (30-14, 9-9 SEC) by a score of 9-1 to sweep the series on the road. Kimberly Wert crushed her second grand slam of the weekend and Brooke Wilmes drove in three runs, while Jordan Weber allowed only one run over five innings. Kentucky had not been swept since 2019 when Mizzou won all three games in Lexington during Larissa Anderson's first season at the helm.

Mizzou continued the offensive onslaught from the previous two games, as Brooke Wilmes put the Tigers out in front with a solo blast in the first inning. Kentucky responded with an Erin Coffel solo home run to tie it back up in the home half.

The Tigers took control in the third. Mizzou loaded the bases with nobody out before Brooke Wilmes stepped up to the plate. Wilmes delivered once again, ripping a double into right center for a 3-1 lead. Casidy Chaumont walked to load the bases for Kimberly Wert. The fifth-year senior put the game away with one swing, crushing her second grand slam of the weekend over the scoreboard in left field.

Jordan Weber went back out to the circle with a 7-1 lead in a key third inning. With two outs and two runners in scoring position, Coffel had a chance to get the Wildcats back in the game. Weber forced her to groundout to short, retiring the threat.

Kendyll Bailey put the Tigers in position for the run-rule with a two-run homer to center field in the top of the fifth. Weber then retired the side to pick up her third win of the series as the rain began to fall.

Next, the Tigers will take on Saint Louis on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT at Mizzou Softball Stadium.