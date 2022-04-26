Missouri Athletics | April 26, 2022 Missouri softball completes sweep of No. 14 Kentucky with run-rule finale Catching up on this season in college softball, so far Share University of Missouri softball (28-17, 8-9 SEC) run-ruled No. 14 Kentucky (30-14, 9-9 SEC) by a score of 9-1 to sweep the series on the road. Kimberly Wert crushed her second grand slam of the weekend and Brooke Wilmes drove in three runs, while Jordan Weber allowed only one run over five innings. Kentucky had not been swept since 2019 when Mizzou won all three games in Lexington during Larissa Anderson's first season at the helm. Mizzou continued the offensive onslaught from the previous two games, as Brooke Wilmes put the Tigers out in front with a solo blast in the first inning. Kentucky responded with an Erin Coffel solo home run to tie it back up in the home half. RANKINGS: Check out the latest softball rankings The Tigers took control in the third. Mizzou loaded the bases with nobody out before Brooke Wilmes stepped up to the plate. Wilmes delivered once again, ripping a double into right center for a 3-1 lead. Casidy Chaumont walked to load the bases for Kimberly Wert. The fifth-year senior put the game away with one swing, crushing her second grand slam of the weekend over the scoreboard in left field. Jordan Weber went back out to the circle with a 7-1 lead in a key third inning. With two outs and two runners in scoring position, Coffel had a chance to get the Wildcats back in the game. Weber forced her to groundout to short, retiring the threat. Kendyll Bailey put the Tigers in position for the run-rule with a two-run homer to center field in the top of the fifth. Weber then retired the side to pick up her third win of the series as the rain began to fall. Next, the Tigers will take on Saint Louis on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT at Mizzou Softball Stadium. MORE FROM D1SOFTBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Softball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats Podcast | Video Vault WATCH: Walk-off home run lifts No. 3 Florida State past in-state rival No. 12 Florida Florida State's Jahni Kerr sent a blast to center field to give the Seminoles the 2-1 walk-off win over rival Florida. READ MORE For South Florida baseball and softball, the fight against cancer is personal In an effort to raise funds for cancer research and to increase overall awareness, South Florida baseball coaches and players will have their heads shaved on the field following the UCF game. Here's why the "Cut For The Cure” means more this year. READ MORE WATCH: Florida's incredible, full-extension juggling catch to rob home run leads college softball's plays of the week Florida softball's Katie Kistler made an incredible catch on Saturday afternoon to rob LSU of a home run. READ MORE