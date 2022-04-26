Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | April 26, 2022 WATCH: Full-extension grab from Oklahoma center fielder leads NCAA softball plays of the week Oklahoma's diving catch leads NCAA softball plays of the week Share It was an action-packed week in college softball full of incredible catches, inside-the-park home runs and more. Here are the top five plays of the week: 5. Montana's Elise Ontiveros robs Sacramento State to keep lead to 1 Sacramento State's Lexie Webb sent a bomb to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning, but it wasn't enough to get past Montana's Elise Ontiveros, who used her 5'11" frame to reach over the wall and grab the out to keep Sacramento State's lead at 1-0. 4. Wichita State's Addison Barnard hits inside-the-park home run The Shockers were already up 5-0 in the bottom of the second inning, but that didn't stop Addison Barnard from tacking on even more. The Wichita State sophomore knocked one deep off of the wall in right field, as she let her speed do the rest of the talking. Rounding second before a Memphis player even touched the ball, Barnard had the green light all around the bases. RANKINGS: Virginia Tech is new No. 2 after Alabama drops five spots in D1Softball poll 3. Georgia Tech's Jin Sileo bare hands in-field grounder with ease Back on the defensive side of the ball, Jin Sileo impressed against Charlotte after Anna Devreaux hit an infield blooper that landed in between the pitcher's circle and second base, only to be barehanded by the Georgia Tech shortstop and thrown out at first base. SEC ACTION: How Arkansas swept Florida in a top-10 battle 2. LSU's Ali Newland steals home run from McNeese State Ali Newland almost ran out of real estate, but a final extension by the LSU left fielder stole a potential game-tying home run from McNeese State's Jil Poullard in the bottom of the first inning. 1. Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman lays out to make an incredible grab in center field It took a full-extension leap but Oklahoma's center fielder Jayda Coleman was able to get the job done. The No. 1 team in the land's playmaker stopped a potential rally from Iowa State. The Cyclones were trailing the Sooners by only two in the top of the seventh inning before Coleman made the snag. LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS ALL-TIME LINEUPS: UCLA | Arizona | Oklahoma | Washington WCWS TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia Store: Shop for college softball gear WATCH: Florida's incredible, full-extension juggling catch to rob home run leads college softball's plays of the week Florida softball's Katie Kistler made an incredible catch on Saturday afternoon to rob LSU of a home run. READ MORE 2022 SEC Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, TV times Here's the 2022 SEC softball championship bracket, schedule and TV times for the conference tournament, which is May 10-14 in Gainesville, Fla., at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium READ MORE College softball rankings: Arkansas climbs, Louisiana and Wichita State enter new D1Softball Top 25 These are the latest college softball rankings, made about two weeks before the 64-team bracket is released on Sunday, May 15. READ MORE