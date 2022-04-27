2022 college softball: Conference tournament brackets, auto bids

Spring CHAMPS 🏆

Sixty-four teams will play for the national title in the 2022 DI softball championship. Thirty-two of those teams will qualify automatically by winning their conference or conference tournament. 

We'll be tracking each of the automatic bids this spring. Four teams will earn a bid by winning their conference's regular-season tournament. The others will be conference tournament champions. In the table below, click or tap on the conference to find more information on the conference tournament or the bracket for the conference championship.

2022 college softball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

CONFERENCE  LOCATION DATES CHAMPION
America East Vestal, NY May 11-14 TBD
American Athletic Greenville, NC May 12-14 TBD
ACC Pittsburgh, Penn. May 11-14 TBD
Atlantic Sun Jacksonville, Fla. May 10-14 TBD
Atlantic 10 Fairfax, Va. May 11-14 TBD
Big East Rosemont, Ill. May 12-14 TBD
Big Sky Ogden, Utah May 11-14 TBD
Big South Farmville, Va. May 11-14 TBD
Big Ten East Lansing, Mich. May 11-14 TBD
Big 12 Oklahoma City, Okla. May 12-14 TBD
Big West No tournament N/A TBD
Colonial Elon, NC May 12-14 TBD
Conference USA Denton, Texas May 11-14 TBD
Horizon  Highest seed that meets criteria May 11-14 TBD
Ivy Site of team with best Ivy League record May 13-14 TBD
Metro Atlantic Location of highest seed May 11-14 TBD
Mid-American  Highest seed hosts May 12-14 TBD
Mid-Eastern Norfolk, Va. May 11-14 TBD
Missouri Valley Springfield, Mo. May 11-14 TBD
Mountain West No tournament  N/A TBD
Northeast Location of highest seed May 12-14 TBD
Ohio Valley Oxford, Alabama May 11-14 TBD
Pac-12 No tournament N/A TBD
Patriot Top overall seed hosts May 12-14 TBD
SEC Gainesville, Fla. May 10-14 TBD
Southern  Greensboro, N.C. May 11-14 TBD
Southland Hammond, La. May 10-13 TBD
SWAC Gulfport, Miss. May 11-14 TBD
Summit Brookings, S.D. May 11-14 TBD
Sun Belt  Mobile, Ala. May 10-14 TBD
WAC  Huntsville, Texas May 12-14 TBD
West Coast No Tournament N/A TBD

NCAA softball championship schedule

Here's the current schedule for the 64-team NCAA softball tournament.

  • Selections:  7 p.m. ET Sunday, May 15, on ESPN2
  • Regionals: Friday through Sunday, May 20-22
  • Super Regionals: Thursday through Sunday, May 26-29
  • Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 2, through Thursday, June 9. Finals Game 3 will be Friday, June 10, if necessary. 

NCAA Women's College World Series winners

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State  Oklahoma City 
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

