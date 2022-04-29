Florida State Athletics | April 29, 2022 No. 4 Florida State softball sweeps No. 7 Oklahoma State 8 picks for the 2022 Women's College World Series, about 1 month out Share TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 4 Florida State (45-5) earned their second straight ranked series sweep on Friday night with a 2-1 win over No. 7 Oklahoma State (39-9). Two solo home runs led the Seminoles to their 45th win of the season and 13th win over a ranked opponent. After three straight outs by Emma Wilson and the Seminole defense, the Noles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After Kaley Mudge flew out to left field, Sydney Sherrill hit a first-pitch home run to straightaway center field. It was her fourth of the season and the 38th of her career. Her 38 career home runs rank in a tie for third all-time at FSU. SEE YA!!! @sydneysherrilll with a solo 💣! #OneTribe📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/MV9QRB8OnY— Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 29, 2022 PREDICTIONS: 8 teams we might see in OKC this season Oklahoma State tied it up in the fourth inning. Back-to-back hit by pitches put runners on first and second for the Cowgirls to start the inning. A groundout put runners on second and third for Sydney Pennington who singled to left field to score OSU’s only run of the game. .@josiemuff does it again! She is the human highlight reel! #OneTribe | #SCTop10📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/k3hoh0pzmW— Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 29, 2022 WATCH: Incredible softball plays of the week The Seminoles retaliated in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run from Chloe Culp who came in to pinch-hit for Amaya Ross. It was Culp’s fifth career home run and first since March 4, 2020, when she hit one at UCF. Chloe Culp with the pinch-hit home run to give us the lead! #OneTribe📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/fiI8GlREaG— Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 29, 2022 POSTSEASON READY: Track conference tournaments, autobids The Seminole pitching staff shut down Oklahoma State for the second straight day, allowing just three hits and one run. Emma Wilson pitched a perfect first two innings before Kathryn Sandercock came in and earned her 24th win of the season. LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS ALL-TIME LINEUPS: UCLA | Arizona | Oklahoma | Washington WCWS TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia Store: Shop for college softball gear 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE Notre Dame baseball clinches series with 5-4 win over Florida State Notre Dame baseball clinched the series over Florida State with a 5-4 win on Saturday. Here is how it happened. READ MORE College softball rankings: Florida State, UCLA climb into top 3 in D1Softball poll Oklahoma remains atop the rankings after a historic weekend in Hawaii, but there are changes among the Sooners’ closest pursuers. After unbeaten weeks, No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 UCLA climb two spots each. READ MORE