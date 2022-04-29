No. 4 Florida State softball sweeps No. 7 Oklahoma State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 4 Florida State (45-5) earned their second straight ranked series sweep on Friday night with a 2-1 win over No. 7 Oklahoma State (39-9). Two solo home runs led the Seminoles to their 45th win of the season and 13th win over a ranked opponent.

After three straight outs by Emma Wilson and the Seminole defense, the Noles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After Kaley Mudge flew out to left field, Sydney Sherrill hit a first-pitch home run to straightaway center field. It was her fourth of the season and the 38th of her career. Her 38 career home runs rank in a tie for third all-time at FSU.

Oklahoma State tied it up in the fourth inning. Back-to-back hit by pitches put runners on first and second for the Cowgirls to start the inning. A groundout put runners on second and third for Sydney Pennington who singled to left field to score OSU’s only run of the game.

The Seminoles retaliated in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run from Chloe Culp who came in to pinch-hit for Amaya Ross. It was Culp’s fifth career home run and first since March 4, 2020, when she hit one at UCF.

The Seminole pitching staff shut down Oklahoma State for the second straight day, allowing just three hits and one run. Emma Wilson pitched a perfect first two innings before Kathryn Sandercock came in and earned her 24th win of the season.