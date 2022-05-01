Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 3, 2022 Tracking every DII softball conference tournament for 2022 DII softball preview: What to look forward to in the 2022 season Share The 2022 DII softball championship is May 26-31 in Denver, Colorado. But before the championship and super regionals can begin, conferences must crown champions of their own. Teams that win their conference tournament will automatically qualify for regionals, which begin on Thursday, May 12. RED HOT: 5 teams you don't want to play right now Both the PacWest (regular-season champion is Concordia (CA)) and Sunshine State Conference (regular season ends May 6) do not have a conference tournament. The regular-season champion earns the automatic bid to the bracket. Only conferences that are holding a tournament are included in this list. You can follow each one in the table below. The complete schedule and champion from every DII softball conference tournament: Conference Tournament dates Final site Winner CACC May 5-7 Highest remaining seed CCAA May 5-8 Seaside, CA CIAA May 3-7 Glen Allen, VA Conference Carolinas April 28-May 1 Duncan, SC King ECC May 4-7 St. Thomas Aquinas GAC May 5-7 Bentonville, AR GLIAC May 6-8 Sandusky, OH GLVC May 5-8 East Peoria, IL G-MAC May 5-7 Findlay, OH GNAC May 5-7 Lacey, WA GSC May 4-7 Oxford, AL LSC May 5-7 Tyler, TX MEC May 6-8 Salem, VA MIAA May 4-7 Edmond, OK NE10 May 5-7 Highest remaining seed NSIC May 5-7 Rochester, MN PBC May 6-7 Greenwood, SC PSAC May 4-7 Quakertown, PA RMAC May 5-7 Highest remaining seed SAC April 29-30 Harrogate, TN Lincoln Memorial SIAC May 5-7 Albany, GA WATCH: Florida's incredible, full-extension juggling catch to rob home run leads college softball's plays of the week Florida softball's Katie Kistler made an incredible catch on Saturday afternoon to rob LSU of a home run. READ MORE 2022 SEC Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, TV times Here's the 2022 SEC softball championship bracket, schedule and TV times for the conference tournament, which is May 10-14 in Gainesville, Fla., at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium READ MORE College softball rankings: Arkansas climbs, Louisiana and Wichita State enter new D1Softball Top 25 These are the latest college softball rankings, made about two weeks before the 64-team bracket is released on Sunday, May 15. READ MORE