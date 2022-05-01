Tracking every DII softball conference tournament for 2022

DII softball preview: What to look forward to in the 2022 season

The 2022 DII softball championship is May 26-31 in Denver, Colorado. But before the championship and super regionals can begin, conferences must crown champions of their own.

Teams that win their conference tournament will automatically qualify for regionals, which begin on Thursday, May 12.

Both the PacWest (regular-season champion is Concordia (CA)) and Sunshine State Conference (regular season ends May 6) do not have a conference tournament. The regular-season champion earns the automatic bid to the bracket. Only conferences that are holding a tournament are included in this list. You can follow each one in the table below.

The complete schedule and champion from every DII softball conference tournament: