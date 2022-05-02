College softball rankings: Arkansas climbs, Louisiana and Wichita State enter new D1Softball Top 25

With just two weeks remaining before Selection Sunday, the top spots in the D1Softball Top 25 remain the same after No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Virginia Tech and No. 3 Florida State went undefeated last week.

The rest of the top eight is similarly static. No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 UCLA swap places after the Razorbacks claimed at least a share of its second consecutive SEC regular-season title. They are followed by No. 6 Oklahoma State, which lost two close games at Florida State. No. 7 Northwestern and No. 8 Alabama also swap spots, after the Crimson Tide lost at Western Kentucky.

Washington checks in at No. 9 after a sweep at Stanford, followed by Duke to round out the top 10.

The shakeup comes at the other end of the rankings, with No. 23 Louisiana and No. 24 Wichita State new entrants this week. The Shockers are riding an 11-game winning streak, including a sweep of East Carolina over the weekend in which they outscored the Pirates 38-6.

The SEC continues to lead the way with eight teams in the rankings. The ACC is next with five, while exits by Oregon State and Stanford leave the Pac-12 tied with the Big 12. Each has three representatives. The Big Ten and American Athletic each have two ranked teams, while Louisiana and San Diego State give the Sun Belt and Mountain West, respectively, one representative each.

Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank 1 Oklahoma 45-1 3-0 1 2 Virginia Tech 39-6 3-0 2 3 Florida State 45-5 2-0 3 4 Arkansas 39-8 4-0 5 5 UCLA 39-6 3-1 4 6 Oklahoma State 38-9 0-2 6 7 Northwestern 38-7 4-0 8 8 Alabama 39-9 0-1 7 9 Washington 32-11 4-0 9 10 Duke 36-7 0-0 10 11 Arizona State 35-7 3-0 12 12 Florida 38-13 3-1 11 13 Tennessee 35-14 2-1 13 14 Texas 35-15-1 3-0 15 15 Kentucky 33-15 3-2 14 16 Clemson 37-14 4-0 18 17 Auburn 39-11 3-1 19 18 Georgia 39-13 2-2 16 19 UCF 42-11 3-0 17 20 Notre Dame 36-9 1-0 20 21 Michigan 31-15 2-1 22 22 San Diego State 33-12 3-0 24 23 Louisiana 39-11 4-0 NR 24 Wichita State 31-13 3-0 NR 25 LSU 32-19 2-2 25

Dropped out: Oregon State and Stanford