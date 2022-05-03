2022 SEC Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, TV times

The biggest impact college softball freshmen of 2022 three weeks in

The 2022 SEC Softball Tournament is May 10-14 in Gainesville, Fla., at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The SEC softball tournament is held on its member schools' campuses, rotating to each one, with future tournaments set for Arkansas (2023), Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028) and Ole Miss (2029).

The SEC softball tournament will feature 13 teams that will compete in a single-elimination bracket, with tournament play starting Tuesday and ending Saturday. The 13 teams will be decided based upon their winning percentage during regular-season conference play. Here's a screenshot of the bracket below (from the official SEC championship site).

2022 SEC softball tournament bracket

(Click or tap here to open in a new tab)

2022 SEC Softball Tournament schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, May 10 7 p.m. Game 1: No. 12 vs. No. 13 SEC Network Wednesday, May 11 12 p.m. Game 2: No. 6 vs. No. 11 SEC Network 2:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 7 vs. No. 10 SEC Network 5 p.m. Game 4: No. 5 vs. Game 1 winner SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Game 5: No. 8 vs. No. 9 SEC Network Thursday, May 12 12 p.m. Game 6: No. 3 vs. Game 2 winner SEC Network 2:30 p.m. Game 7: No. 2 vs. Game 3 winner SEC Network 5 p.m. Game 8: No. 4 vs. Game 4 winner SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Game 9: No. 1 vs. Game 5 winner SEC Network Friday, May 13 3 p.m. Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner ESPN2 Saturday, May 14 5 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

The host institution (Florida) will have the first choice of the available times to play its first game of the tournament and the bracket will adjust accordingly.

Here's how ties in regular-season conference winning percentage will be decided for seeding the SEC tournament.

1. Two-Team Tie. The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken:

A. Won-lost record of head-to-head competition between the tied teams.

B. Won-lost record of the two teams versus the highest seeded common opponent.

C. Fewest runs allowed in head to head competition. If head to head competition between two tied teams did not occur, then fewest runs allowed against all common opponents.

D. Fewest runs allowed versus all opponents.

E. Coin flip by the Commissioner.

2. Three-Team Tie (or more). If three or more tied teams have three different records against each other, they shall be seeded in best percentage order. Otherwise, once the tie has been reduced to two teams, the two-team tie breaker procedure shall be utilized. The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken:

A. Total won-loss percentage of games played among the tied teams.

B. Won-loss percentage of the tied teams versus the highest seed common opponent.

C. Fewest runs allowed in head to head competition. If head to head competition between the tied teams did not occur, then fewest runs allowed against all common opponents.

D. Fewest runs allowed versus all opponents.

E. If three or more teams are still tied, the Commissioner will conduct a draw.

Past SEC tournament champions

