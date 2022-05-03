WATCH: Florida's incredible, full-extension juggling catch to rob home run leads college softball's plays of the week

Florida's leaping grab leads the plays of the week in college softball

It's hard to find a better way of protecting a lead than quite literally bringing back a sure home run.

That's what Florida softball's Katie Kistler did Saturday afternoon.

With Florida leading 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth, LSU's Shelbi Sunseri got ahold of a pitch and crushed it to deep left field. The ball was well over the wall, but Kistler reached up and snagged it, denying the Tigers from getting on the scoreboard.

Adding to the craziness, as Kistler caught the ball and brought it back, it flew out of her glove. She tracked it well enough to catch it with her bare hand, ensuring the heroic out.

Florida held onto the lead and won, 6-1.

Other top plays include a wild triple play made by Fordham's infield, an athletic lead-saving tag out by Florida State's Sydney Sherrill and more.