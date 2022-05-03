Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | May 3, 2022 WATCH: Florida's incredible, full-extension juggling catch to rob home run leads college softball's plays of the week Florida's leaping grab leads the plays of the week in college softball Share It's hard to find a better way of protecting a lead than quite literally bringing back a sure home run. That's what Florida softball's Katie Kistler did Saturday afternoon. With Florida leading 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth, LSU's Shelbi Sunseri got ahold of a pitch and crushed it to deep left field. The ball was well over the wall, but Kistler reached up and snagged it, denying the Tigers from getting on the scoreboard. WOW THIS CATCH 😱😱@GatorsSB #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/5kA6beGktE— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 30, 2022 Adding to the craziness, as Kistler caught the ball and brought it back, it flew out of her glove. She tracked it well enough to catch it with her bare hand, ensuring the heroic out. Florida held onto the lead and won, 6-1. Other top plays include a wild triple play made by Fordham's infield, an athletic lead-saving tag out by Florida State's Sydney Sherrill and more. LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS ALL-TIME LINEUPS: UCLA | Arizona | Oklahoma | Washington WCWS TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia Store: Shop for college softball gear 2022 SEC Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, TV times Here's the 2022 SEC softball championship bracket, schedule and TV times for the conference tournament, which is May 10-14 in Gainesville, Fla., at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium READ MORE College softball rankings: Arkansas climbs, Louisiana and Wichita State enter new D1Softball Top 25 These are the latest college softball rankings, made about two weeks before the 64-team bracket is released on Sunday, May 15. READ MORE College softball scores: Utah softball run rules No. 4 UCLA on Sunday, 8-0 Utah softball took down No. 4 UCLA, 8-0, on Sunday. It's the first run-rule loss for UCLA in five years. READ MORE