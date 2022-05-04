WATCH: Walk-off home run lifts No. 3 Florida State past in-state rival No. 12 Florida

Thanks to a center field blast by outfielder Jahni Kerr, Florida State softball has completed the regular-season sweep of their in-state rival No. 12 Florida.

With no one on base in the bottom of the seventh, Kerr only needed one swing of the bat to give FSU the 2-1 win over the Gators. The 'Noles defeated their bitter rival earlier in the season on April 6. That game was also a nail-biter as it took 10 innings before Florida State edged UF 4-2.

FSU now sits at 46-5 and in third place in the ACC, sitting only behind a first-place Virginia Tech team and Duke. The Seminoles will take on NC State this weekend to try and notch three more wins before the regular season wraps up and conference tournament play begins.

The Gators sit in fifth place in the SEC behind a pack of teams led by Arkansas. Florida will close the season against Florida Gulf Coast and Mercer this coming weekend.