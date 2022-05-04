Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | May 4, 2022 WATCH: Walk-off home run lifts No. 3 Florida State past in-state rival No. 12 Florida Florida's leaping grab leads the plays of the week in college softball Share Thanks to a center field blast by outfielder Jahni Kerr, Florida State softball has completed the regular-season sweep of their in-state rival No. 12 Florida. WALK IT OFF @jahni_kerr_04!!!! #OneTribe📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/56X8L1McJM— Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) May 5, 2022 With no one on base in the bottom of the seventh, Kerr only needed one swing of the bat to give FSU the 2-1 win over the Gators. The 'Noles defeated their bitter rival earlier in the season on April 6. That game was also a nail-biter as it took 10 innings before Florida State edged UF 4-2. RANKINGS: Arkansas climbs, Louisiana and Wichita State enter new D1Softball Top 25 FSU now sits at 46-5 and in third place in the ACC, sitting only behind a first-place Virginia Tech team and Duke. The Seminoles will take on NC State this weekend to try and notch three more wins before the regular season wraps up and conference tournament play begins. The Gators sit in fifth place in the SEC behind a pack of teams led by Arkansas. Florida will close the season against Florida Gulf Coast and Mercer this coming weekend. LATEST COLLEGE SOFTBALL NEWS ALL-TIME LINEUPS: UCLA | Arizona | Oklahoma | Washington WCWS TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia Store: Shop for college softball gear 2022 SEC Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, TV times Here's the 2022 SEC softball bracket, schedule and TV times for the conference tournament, which is May 10-14 in Gainesville, Fla., at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium READ MORE 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City Here's a look at the 2022 NCAA softball bracket and schedule, including for the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE 2022 college softball: Conference tournament brackets, auto bids, TV schedule We're tracking the 32 automatic bids for the field of 64 teams that will compete for the 2022 NCAA DI softball championship. READ MORE