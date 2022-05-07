Here are the top home run hitters in college softball this season

We are headed down the stretch here now of the 2022 college softball season. We have seen records broken, web gems left and right, and of course, a lot of bombs. We always take a look at the top home run hitters every season, and this year is no different.

Here are the top home run hitters, sluggers, you name it:

Jocelyn Alo

Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA home run queen, will of course top the list. Alo hit the most home runs in D1 softball history… so this is kind of a non-negotiable. She has 23 bombs this season as of May 6, and she likely would have had more if she were not walked for pretty much eight straight games amid her chase toward the record. She leads the nation in slugging too and hits for an incredibly high average that ranks in the top three in the NCAA. Alo is an elite hitter in every sense that there is, and she will be on the lookout for another national title to finish out her decorated career.

Addison Barnard

Addison Barnard is another no-brainer for this top home run hitters list. She does indeed lead the NCAA in homers this season. She has 30 as of May 6, which is already the Wichita State single-season record, breaking the mark previously set by no one other than herself… last season. Barnard is already in the midst of a very decorated college softball career. On top of that, she has helped lead Wichita State to a great season, ranked in the top 25 heading into the last month of the season.

Tiare Jennings

We have another Oklahoma Sooner on the list: Tiare Jennings. Jennings has been smashing balls since the start of her freshman season last year. She is already up to 22 bombs as of May 6 and pretty on track with Alo when she was a sophomore. Alo had 30 home runs in her freshman season but 16 sophomore year — the home run record could absolutely stay in the Sooner family if Jennings keeps this up. She also leads the Sooners in RBI. Grace Lyons is yet another Sooner up there in homers with 18 so far, and you can just go down the list of OU players hitting 10-plus home runs.



Baylee Klingler

Next, we have Baylee Klinger, who is having a monster season for the Washington Huskies. Klinger is up to 21 home runs already on the season and she is hitting well over .400 with a team-leading 63 RBI and 1.000 slugging percentage. Her power has just gotten better at the plate year after year, and she is putting together a spectacular season.

Rachel Lewis — Northwestern

Lewis already has 20 bombs this season. This Wildcats team is ranked in the D1softball top 10, they’ve taken down powerhouse programs, and Lewis has been going yard against some of this tough competition. She had the game-tying two-run homer off of Megan Faraimo that helped beat UCLA and she had a solo bomb to take down Washington 1-0. So she is not only hitting a ton of home runs but she is hitting them in very clutch moments. Lewis and Northwestern are putting together a great season.

Mia Davidson — Mississippi State

Mia Davidson at Mississippi State has been known for her power for years and is the All-Time SEC career home run leader. So she of course needs to be on this list. Mississippi State is not currently ranked in the top 25, but they are still in the SEC and Davidson is hitting bombs off of some of the best pitchers in college softball. She has 20 homers so far on the season and is hitting over .400.

Billie Andrews — Nebraska

Andrews has been having a breakout season for the Huskers this season, doubling her home runs already from her freshman season. The sophomore has already crushed 18 homers as Nebraska emerged as a strong team out of the Big 10 this season, ranked second behind Northwestern. She leads the Huskers in RBI as well.

Bri Ellis — Auburn

Bri Ellis is just a freshman for the Auburn Tigers, but she has blasted 18 homers as of May 6 so far this season. That is tied with Andrews for 10th in the NCAA. On top of that, she like Davidson is up against some incredibly strong arms in the SEC.

Allie Skaggs

Over in the Pac-12, someone had to take over all the homers at Arizona for Jessie Harper, and Allie Skaggs has stepped in. Skaggs has blasted 20 homers so far this season to go along with a .377 average at the plate. This is a huge improvement for a player that played just 15 games last season in place of Reyna Carranco who was out with injury at the time. The Wildcats have a few other power hitters in their lineup as well with Carlie Scupin, Sharlize Palacios and Paige Dimler all with double-digit homers.

Karli SPAID

Karli SPAID currently ranks second in the nation in homers, tied with Jocelyn Alo on the year. She not only hits for incredible power but pairs that with a .419 average at the plate and a .913 slugging percentage.

Linnie Malkin, Danielle Gibson and Hannah Gammill — Arkansas

We have a trio of players for the SEC regular champs, Arkansas, that make the lists. Linnie Malkin leads the group with 17 homers and Gibson and Gammil follow with 16 bombs apiece. Not to mention, they are all hitting .390 or above, led by Gibson who sports a .443 average this season.

Erin Coffel — Kentucky

Erin Coffel is another player having an insane season at the plate, hitting above .400 and with 16 home runs. She set a new freshman UK record last year with her 16 homers on the year, and is on pace to beat that this year.

Cydney Sanders — ASU

Sanders is just a freshman this season, and she has gotten hot down the stretch. She has 17 homers already on the season, but on top of that she is hitting .440 and ranks fourth in the NCAA in slugging. Quite the freshman season.

Michaela Edinfield ¸— FSU

One last one. Edinfield is definitely a power hitter to watch this season and for years to come. She leads the Seminoles with 16 homers, and this is a team ranked in the top three right now and one that will likely be in contention for a national title.