Jocelyn Alo's grand slam powers No. 1 Oklahoma softball past No. 7 Oklahoma State, 5-3

Florida's leaping grab leads the plays of the week in college softball

No. 1 Oklahoma superstar Jocelyn Alo wasn’t having the kind of Senior Day one would expect from the game’s best hitter. She struck out looking twice and her team trailed No. 7 Oklahoma State, 2-1.

Then came the bottom of the fifth.

Two Oklahoma batters were hit and another was walked, loading the bases full of Sooners. Alo stepped to the plate and the stage was set for her to rewrite her Senior Day story.

Boy, did she.

Alo sent an 0-2 pitch into the first row of the bleachers in right-center field. That put Oklahoma in the lead, 5-2, and the Sooners never looked back, beating Oklahoma State 5-3, sweeping the Cowgirls.

The scoring began in the top of the second when Hayley Busby crushed a two-run home run to left field, giving Oklahoma State its first lead of the series.

Oklahoma responded in the bottom of the fourth when Grace Lyons hit a single up the middle to score a run, cutting OSU’s lead to 2-1.

Oklahoma State added a run in the top of the sixth when Chyenne Factor walked with the bases loaded, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

With the win, Oklahoma improves to 48-1. The Big 12 championship begins Thursday, May 12.