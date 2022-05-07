Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | May 7, 2022 Jocelyn Alo's grand slam powers No. 1 Oklahoma softball past No. 7 Oklahoma State, 5-3 Florida's leaping grab leads the plays of the week in college softball Share No. 1 Oklahoma superstar Jocelyn Alo wasn’t having the kind of Senior Day one would expect from the game’s best hitter. She struck out looking twice and her team trailed No. 7 Oklahoma State, 2-1. Then came the bottom of the fifth. Two Oklahoma batters were hit and another was walked, loading the bases full of Sooners. Alo stepped to the plate and the stage was set for her to rewrite her Senior Day story. Boy, did she. 🤙 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 🤙 @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/zx2GuVgtdb— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022 Alo sent an 0-2 pitch into the first row of the bleachers in right-center field. That put Oklahoma in the lead, 5-2, and the Sooners never looked back, beating Oklahoma State 5-3, sweeping the Cowgirls. The scoring began in the top of the second when Hayley Busby crushed a two-run home run to left field, giving Oklahoma State its first lead of the series. Oklahoma responded in the bottom of the fourth when Grace Lyons hit a single up the middle to score a run, cutting OSU’s lead to 2-1. LIVE UPDATES: Relive the entire series from start to finish Oklahoma State added a run in the top of the sixth when Chyenne Factor walked with the bases loaded, but it wasn’t enough in the end. With the win, Oklahoma improves to 48-1. The Big 12 championship begins Thursday, May 12. MORE FROM D1SOFTBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Softball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats Podcast | Video Vault 2022 SEC Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, TV times Here's the 2022 SEC softball bracket, schedule and TV times for the conference tournament, which is May 10-14 in Gainesville, Fla., at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium READ MORE 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City Here's a look at the 2022 NCAA softball bracket and schedule, including for the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE 2022 college softball: Conference tournament brackets, auto bids, TV schedule We're tracking the 32 automatic bids for the field of 64 teams that will compete for the 2022 NCAA DI softball championship. READ MORE