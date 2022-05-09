Today's CHAMPS

NCAA | May 9, 2022

2022 NCAA DIII softball committee announces championship bracket

DIII softball: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 62 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship.

The regional round will be held May 13-15. Four teams will compete at 15 regional sites and two teams will compete at one regional site. The team advancing from each regional will compete in the super regional round May 20 and 21. The finals, hosted by Old Dominion Athletic Conference and City of Salem, will be held May 26-May 31 at Moyer Park in Salem, Virginia. All rounds will use a double-elimination format.

Forty-three conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A). No institutions were selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and schools from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The 19 remaining teams were selected on an at- large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and institutions included in Pool B.

The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:

Conference School
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American Rivers Conference Wartburg
American Southwest Conference Belhaven
Atlantic East Conference Cabrini
Coast-to-Coast Conference Christopher Newport
Centennial Conference Muhlenberg
City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan
Colonial States Athletic Conference Wilson
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 Alfred
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Heartland Athletic Conference Mount St. Joseph
Landmark Conference Susquehanna
Liberty League Rochester
Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Trine
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology
Midwest Conference Illinois College
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Bethel (Minnesota)
New England Collegiate Conference Lesley
New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference WPI
New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan
North Atlantic Conference Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference Hiram
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Wisconsin
Northwest Conference Linfield
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan
Presidents' Athletic Conference Waynesburg
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association Berry
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Fontbonne
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo
United East Conference Penn State-Berks
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Bethany Lutheran College
USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The 19 institutions selected from Pool C were:
 
Alma
Arcadia
Babson
Buena Vista
Case Western Reserve
DePauw
East Texas Baptist
Kean
Millikin
MIT
Nebraska Wesleyan
North Central
Randolph-Macon
Roanoke
Saint Benedict
Salisbury
The College of New Jersey
Tufts
Washington University in St. Louis
 
REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (16):
 
Amherst, Massachusetts – Amherst
Angola, Indiana – Trine
Ashland, Virginia – Randolph-Macon
Cleveland, Ohio – Case Western Reserve
Decatur, Illinois – Millikin
Geneseo, New York – SUNY Geneseo
Glenside, Pennsylvania – Arcadia
Greencastle, Indiana – DePauw
Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist
Medford, Massachusetts – Tufts
Newport News, Virginia – Christopher Newport
Salisbury, Maryland – Salisbury
Seguin, Texas – Texas Lutheran
St. Paul, Minnesota – Bethel (Minnesota)
St. Joseph, Minnesota – Saint Benedict
Union, New Jersey – Kean
 
In 2021, Virginia Wesleyan defeated Texas Lutheran in the championship series to win its first NCAA softball championship. For more information about the Division III Softball Championship, log on to ncaa.com.

