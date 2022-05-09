NCAA | May 9, 2022 2022 NCAA DIII softball committee announces championship bracket DIII softball: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 62 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship. The regional round will be held May 13-15. Four teams will compete at 15 regional sites and two teams will compete at one regional site. The team advancing from each regional will compete in the super regional round May 20 and 21. The finals, hosted by Old Dominion Athletic Conference and City of Salem, will be held May 26-May 31 at Moyer Park in Salem, Virginia. All rounds will use a double-elimination format. Forty-three conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A). No institutions were selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and schools from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The 19 remaining teams were selected on an at- large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and institutions included in Pool B. The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were: Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American Rivers Conference Wartburg American Southwest Conference Belhaven Atlantic East Conference Cabrini Coast-to-Coast Conference Christopher Newport Centennial Conference Muhlenberg City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan Colonial States Athletic Conference Wilson Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 Alfred Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Athletic Conference Mount St. Joseph Landmark Conference Susquehanna Liberty League Rochester Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Trine Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Conference Illinois College Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Bethel (Minnesota) New England Collegiate Conference Lesley New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference WPI New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan North Atlantic Conference Husson North Coast Athletic Conference Hiram Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Wisconsin Northwest Conference Linfield Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan Presidents' Athletic Conference Waynesburg Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Berry Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Fontbonne State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Geneseo United East Conference Penn State-Berks Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Bethany Lutheran College USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Eau Claire The 19 institutions selected from Pool C were: Alma Arcadia Babson Buena Vista Case Western Reserve DePauw East Texas Baptist Kean Millikin MIT Nebraska Wesleyan North Central Randolph-Macon Roanoke Saint Benedict Salisbury The College of New Jersey Tufts Washington University in St. Louis REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (16): Amherst, Massachusetts – Amherst Angola, Indiana – Trine Ashland, Virginia – Randolph-Macon Cleveland, Ohio – Case Western Reserve Decatur, Illinois – Millikin Geneseo, New York – SUNY Geneseo Glenside, Pennsylvania – Arcadia Greencastle, Indiana – DePauw Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist Medford, Massachusetts – Tufts Newport News, Virginia – Christopher Newport Salisbury, Maryland – Salisbury Seguin, Texas – Texas Lutheran St. Paul, Minnesota – Bethel (Minnesota) St. Joseph, Minnesota – Saint Benedict Union, New Jersey – Kean In 2021, Virginia Wesleyan defeated Texas Lutheran in the championship series to win its first NCAA softball championship. In 2021, Virginia Wesleyan defeated Texas Lutheran in the championship series to win its first NCAA softball championship.