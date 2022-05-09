NCAA.com | May 9, 2022 Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division II softball championship 2021 DII softball championship: day six recap Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Softball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. Four teams will participate at each of the 16 regional sites in double-elimination tournaments, held May 12-14. Winners will advance to the super regionals, slated for May 19-20. The finals will be held May 26-31 at the Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver and will be hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver. CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET SITES/PAIRINGS: *Denotes host institution. Atlantic 1 Region at Kutztown, Pennsylvania 1. *Kutztown (37-13) 2. Mercyhurst (32-14) 3. West Virginia Wesleyan (36-16-1) 4. Fairmont State (22-24) Atlantic 2 Region at Shippensburg, Pennsylvania 1. Seton Hill (36-10) 2. Bloomsburg (28-18) 3. *Shippensburg (31-18) 4. Claflin (21-13) Central 1 Region at Claremore, Oklahoma 1. *Rogers State (47-9) 2. Minnesota State Mankato (46-12) 3. Washburn (45-13) 4. Winona State (38-15) Central 2 Region at Edmond, Oklahoma 1. *Central Oklahoma (45-10) 2. Augustana (South Dakota) (47-8) 3. Arkansas Tech (39-17) 4. Southern Arkansas (37-16) East 1 Region at Garden City, New York 1. *Adelphi (41-11) 2. Caldwell (37-15) 3. St. Anselm (28-15) 4. Pace (27-19) East 2 Region at Lakewood, New Jersey 1. *Georgian Court (38-13) 2. Wilmington (Delaware) (34-18) 3. Franklin Pierce (23-10) 4. Bridgeport (36-14) Midwest 1 Region at Evansville, Indiana 1. *Southern Indiana (43-10) 2. Lindenwood (35-11) 3. Drury (36-15) 4. Saginaw Valley State (34-18) Midwest 2 Region at Indianapolis, Indiana 1. *UIndy (47-8) 2. Grand Valley State (40-6) 3. Ohio Dominican (35-17) 4. Findlay (36-14) South 1 Region at Montgomery, Alabama 1. *Auburn Montgomery (43-9) 2. Nova Southeastern (36-11) 3. Alabama Huntsville (38-15) 4. Tuskegee (24-7) South 2 Region at in Tampa, Florida 1. *Tampa (35-11) 2. Valdosta State (34-11) 3. Rollins (31-10) 4. Embry-Riddle (Florida) (28-16) South Central 1 Region at Tyler, Texas 1. *UT Tyler (39-5) 2. Lubbock Christian (37-10) 3. Angelo State (36-10) 4. Colorado Christian (49-8) South Central 2 Region at Commerce, Texas 1. *Texas A&M-Commerce (42-13) 2. Texas A&M-Kingsville (43-9) 3. Oklahoma Christian (39-13) 4. St. Mary’s (Texas) (34-17) Southeast 1 Region at Anderson, South Carolina 1. *Anderson (South Carolina) (37-7) 2. King (Tennessee) (41-15) 3. Lincoln Memorial (35-18) 4. Francis Marion (33-20) Southeast 2 Region at Hickory, North Carolina 1. *Lenoir-Rhyne (37-14) 2. North Georgia (41-14) 3. Carson-Newman (35-16) 4. Wingate (35-17) West 1 Region at San Marcos, California 1. *Cal State San Marcos (40-11) 2. Sonoma State (40-16) 3. Cal State Monterey Bay (37-21) 4. Northwest Nazarene (32-19) West 2 Region at Irvine, California 1. Concordia University Irvine (43-8) 2. Chico State (36-15) 3. Cal State Dominguez Hills (36-19) 4. Azusa Pacific (35-15) Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths California Collegiate Athletic Association – Sonoma State University Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Georgian Court University Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Claflin University Conference Carolinas – King University East Coast Conference – University of Bridgeport Great American Conference – Arkansas Tech University Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Saginaw Valley State University Great Lakes Valley Conference – University of Southern Indiana Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Ohio Dominican University Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Northwest Nazarene University Gulf South Conference – Auburn University at Montgomery Lone Star Conference – Texas A&M University-Commerce Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – Rogers State University Mountain East Conference – Fairmont State University Northeast-10 Conference – Adelphi University Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Augustana University (South Dakota) Pacific West Conference – Concordia University Irvine Peach Belt Conference – University of North Georgia Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Kutztown University of Pennsylvania Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado Christian University South Atlantic Conference – Lincoln Memorial University Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Tuskegee University Sunshine State Conference – Nova Southeastern University In the 2021 championship, West Texas A&M defeated Biola. The Lady Buffs came back after losing Game 1 to win Games 2 and 3 for the series victory. The complete 2022 NCAA Division II Softball Championship bracket is available online at NCAA.com. Links to selection criteria data for each region are listed below. Atlantic Central East Midwest South Central South Southeast West