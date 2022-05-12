Today's CHAMPS 🏆

Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | May 13, 2022

WATCH: Tennessee softball walks-off Mississippi State to cap longest SEC tournament game ever

Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers made history on Thursday. Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers made history on Thursday after pitching 13 straight innings.

Thursday was a day of history for No. 3 Tennessee softball. There was history on the mound and history in the length of the game.

The finish was a pretty exciting one, too. 

After 13 innings of scoreless softball, Tennessee freshman Lair Beautae blooped a single into right-center field. Rylie West, who was originally on second base, scored the winning run just in time as the throw from the outfield came a split second too late, and Tennessee took down No. 11 Mississippi State, 1-0, in its first game of the SEC tournament. 

Those 13 innings made the SEC history books as the longest tournament game of all time. 

Tennessee was able to hold Mississippi State scoreless for all those innings due to one person: pitcher Ashley Rogers. 

Rogers broke a school record for most single innings pitched in a game by going all 13. She finished with no runs on three hits and seven strikeouts. She also only walked two batters. She was superb. 

