Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | May 13, 2022 WATCH: Tennessee softball walks-off Mississippi State to cap longest SEC tournament game ever Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers made history on Thursday after pitching 13 straight innings. Thursday was a day of history for No. 3 Tennessee softball. There was history on the mound and history in the length of the game. The finish was a pretty exciting one, too. 13 innings later: GAME OVER!Lady Vols beat Mississippi State, 1-0! pic.twitter.com/rBUKToeZCz— Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 12, 2022 After 13 innings of scoreless softball, Tennessee freshman Lair Beautae blooped a single into right-center field. Rylie West, who was originally on second base, scored the winning run just in time as the throw from the outfield came a split second too late, and Tennessee took down No. 11 Mississippi State, 1-0, in its first game of the SEC tournament. Those 13 innings made the SEC history books as the longest tournament game of all time. PROGRAM RECORD! 🚨Ashley Rogers breaks the school record for most innings pitched in a single game.12.0 IP / 2 H / 0 R / 2 BB / 7 K pic.twitter.com/1jxdd52xjW— Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 12, 2022 Tennessee was able to hold Mississippi State scoreless for all those innings due to one person: pitcher Ashley Rogers. Rogers broke a school record for most single innings pitched in a game by going all 13. She finished with no runs on three hits and seven strikeouts. She also only walked two batters. She was superb.