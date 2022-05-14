8 picks for the 2022 Women's College World Series, about 1 month out

The 2022 NCAA softball tournament begins with selections on Sunday, May 15. Action then gets underway with regionals on May 20, following by Super Regionals and then the Women's College World Series.

Check out complete tournament information below, including the 64-team NCAA softball bracket, the eight-team WCWS bracket and schedules.

AUTO BIDS: We are tracking every conference winner here

2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City

First, here's the overall tournament bracket for the 64 teams.

Here's the overall schedule:

Round Dates Selection Show 7 p.m. ET May 15 on ESPN2 Regionals May 20-22 Super Regionals May 26-29 Women's College World Series June 2-9/10

Next, here's the official 2022 WCWS bracket.

Women's College World Series schedule

All times ET and subject to change

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 12 p.m.

Game 2: 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: 7 p.m.

Game 4: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: 7 p.m.

Game 6: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: 3 p.m.

Game 8: 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 3 p.m.

Game 10: 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m.

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: 7 p.m.

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

WCWS Finals

Game 1: 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Women's College World Series champions