2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City

NCAA.com | May 14, 2022

The 2022 NCAA softball tournament begins with selections on Sunday, May 15. Action then gets underway with regionals on May 20, following by Super Regionals and then the Women's College World Series.

Check out complete tournament information below, including the 64-team NCAA softball bracket, the eight-team WCWS bracket and schedules.

AUTO BIDS: We are tracking every conference winner here

First, here's the overall tournament bracket for the 64 teams.

2022 NCAA softball tournament bracket

Here's the overall schedule:

Round Dates
Selection Show 7 p.m. ET May 15 on ESPN2
Regionals May 20-22
Super Regionals May 26-29
Women's College World Series June 2-9/10

Next, here's the official 2022 WCWS bracket.

2022 Women's College World Series bracket

Women's College World Series schedule

All times ET and subject to change

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 12 p.m.
Game 2: 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: 7 p.m.
Game 4: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: 7 p.m.
Game 6: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: 3 p.m.
Game 8: 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 3 p.m.
Game 10: 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m.
Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.
Game 13: 7 p.m.
Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

WCWS Finals

Game 1: 8:30 p.m.
Game 2: 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Women's College World Series champions

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State  Oklahoma City 
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

