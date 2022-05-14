NCAA.com | May 14, 2022 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City 8 picks for the 2022 Women's College World Series, about 1 month out Share The 2022 NCAA softball tournament begins with selections on Sunday, May 15. Action then gets underway with regionals on May 20, following by Super Regionals and then the Women's College World Series. Check out complete tournament information below, including the 64-team NCAA softball bracket, the eight-team WCWS bracket and schedules. AUTO BIDS: We are tracking every conference winner here 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City First, here's the overall tournament bracket for the 64 teams. Here's the overall schedule: Round Dates Selection Show 7 p.m. ET May 15 on ESPN2 Regionals May 20-22 Super Regionals May 26-29 Women's College World Series June 2-9/10 Next, here's the official 2022 WCWS bracket. Women's College World Series schedule All times ET and subject to change Thursday, June 2 Game 1: 12 p.m. Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Game 3: 7 p.m. Game 4: 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 Game 5: 7 p.m. Game 6: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4 Game 7: 3 p.m. Game 8: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5 Game 9: 3 p.m. Game 10: 7 p.m. Monday, June 6 Game 11: 12 p.m. Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. Game 13: 7 p.m. Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. WCWS Finals Game 1: 8:30 p.m. Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary) Women's College World Series champions YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State Oklahoma City 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb. *Indicates undefeated teams in final series. #-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions 2022 SEC Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, TV times Here's the 2022 SEC softball bracket, schedule and TV times for the conference tournament, which is May 10-14 in Gainesville, Fla., at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium READ MORE 2022 college softball: Conference tournament brackets, auto bids, TV schedule We're tracking the 32 automatic bids for the field of 64 teams that will compete for the 2022 NCAA DI softball championship. READ MORE Alia Logoleo's home run propels Clemson softball to ACC championship Clemson took down No. 2 Virginia Tech, 4-1, to advance to the 2022 ACC softball championship game. READ MORE