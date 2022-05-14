Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 14, 2022 2022 SEC softball bracket, schedule, scores, TV times for conference tournament The top HR hitters in softball this season Share The 2022 SEC Softball Tournament is this week, May 10-14, in Gainesville, Fla., at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The SEC softball tournament is held on its member schools' campuses, rotating to each one, with future tournaments set for Arkansas (2023), Georgia (2024), Auburn (2025), Kentucky (2026), LSU (2027), Missouri (2028) and Ole Miss (2029). The SEC softball tournament will feature 13 teams that will compete in a single-elimination bracket, with tournament play starting Tuesday and ending Saturday. The 13 teams will be decided based upon their winning percentage during regular-season conference play. Here's the bracket (from the SEC softball championship twitter account): 2022 SEC softball tournament bracket (Click or tap here to open in a new tab) 2022 SEC Softball Tournament schedule Here's the 2022 SEC Softball Tournament schedule. Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, May 10 7 p.m. Game 1: No. 12 Texas A&M 5, No. 13 South Carolina 3 SEC Network Wednesday, May 11 12 p.m. Game 2: No. 11 Mississippi State 7, No. 6 LSU 4 SEC Network 2:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 7 Missouri 1, No. 10 Auburn 0 SEC Network 5 p.m. Game 4: No. 5 Florida 4, No. 12 Texas A&M 1 SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Game 5: No. 8 Ole Miss 9, No. 9 Georgia 5 SEC Network Thursday, May 12 12 p.m. Game 6: No. 3 Tennessee 1, No. 11 Mississippi State 0 SEC Network 2:30 p.m. Game 7: No. 7 Missouri 3, No. 2 Alabama 0 SEC Network 5 p.m. Game 8: No. 5 Florida 9, No. 4 Kentucky 3 SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Game 9: No. 1 Arkansas 3, No. 8 Ole Miss 0 SEC Network Friday, May 13 3 p.m. Game 10: No. 7 Missouri 3, No. 3 Tennessee 0 ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Game 11: No. 1 Arkansas 4, No. 5 Florida 1 ESPN2 Saturday, May 14 5 p.m. Game 12: No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Missouri ESPN2 The host institution (Florida) will have the first choice of the available times to play its first game of the tournament and the bracket will adjust accordingly. Here's how ties in regular-season conference winning percentage will be decided for seeding the SEC tournament. 1. Two-Team Tie. The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken: A. Won-lost record of head-to-head competition between the tied teams. B. Won-lost record of the two teams versus the highest seeded common opponent. C. Fewest runs allowed in head to head competition. If head to head competition between two tied teams did not occur, then fewest runs allowed against all common opponents. D. Fewest runs allowed versus all opponents. E. Coin flip by the Commissioner. 2. Three-Team Tie (or more). If three or more tied teams have three different records against each other, they shall be seeded in best percentage order. Otherwise, once the tie has been reduced to two teams, the two-team tie breaker procedure shall be utilized. The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken: A. Total won-loss percentage of games played among the tied teams. B. Won-loss percentage of the tied teams versus the highest seed common opponent. C. Fewest runs allowed in head to head competition. If head to head competition between the tied teams did not occur, then fewest runs allowed against all common opponents. D. Fewest runs allowed versus all opponents. E. If three or more teams are still tied, the Commissioner will conduct a draw. Past SEC tournament champions Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament began in 1997. Year Champion 1997 South Carolina 1998 Alabama 1999 LSU 2000 South Carolina 2001 LSU 2002 LSU 2003 Alabama 2004 LSU 2005 Alabama 2006 Tennessee 2007 LSU 2008 Florida 2009 Florida 2010 Alabama 2011 Tennessee 2012 Alabama 2013 Florida 2014 Georgia 2015 Auburn 2016 Auburn 2017 Ole Miss 2018 Florida 2019 Florida 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2021 Alabama Texas A&M softball rolls past No. 2 Alabama in five innings Texas A&M won the weekend series against No. 2 Alabama with a 9-1 win in five innings. READ MORE Alabama baseball hands top-ranked Tennessee its second straight loss Alabama baseball’s winning streak moved to a season-long eight games with the victory over No. 1 Tennessee on Friday night. READ MORE Alabama baseball sweeps series, earns 7-3 win at No. 7 Ole Miss on Sunday Alabama swept Ole Miss after defeating the Rebels, 7-3. The win marked the first sweep of Ole Miss by Alabama since the 2014 season and marked the first in Oxford since 1997. READ MORE