Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division I softball championship

INDIANAPOLIS—Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship today when the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced the 64- team field and seeds for the 2022 NCAA Division I Softball Championship.

Thirty-two conferences were awarded automatic qualification as conference champions, while the remaining 32 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket. The top 16 teams were seeded nationally and will host at campus sites beginning this Friday.

Regionals will be held May 20-22 on 16 campus sites. At each campus site, a four- team, double-elimination tournament will be conducted, and the 16 winning teams advance to the super regionals.

Super regionals for the championship will be held May 26-29 on eight campus sites. At each site, two teams play in a best-of-three tournament format. The winners from each super regional advance to the NCAA® Women’s College World Series (WCWS) from June 2-9/10 at OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Grand Canyon, Murray State, North Texas and the University of North Carolina Wilmington are making their first appearance in the tournament.

This year’s championship will also see the tournament take place at four first-time hosts in Clemson, Duke, University of Central Florida and Virginia Tech.

Only 13 schools have been crowned NCAA Division I softball champion since the tournament started in 1982 and 11 of the 13 will compete in this year’s bracket looking to add another trophy to the collection.

In 2021, Oklahoma won its fifth national championship by defeating Florida State, 5-1, in the third game of the championship series. The Sooners became the first team in WCWS history to win six elimination games on the way to their third national title in the last five championships.

ESPN will provide coverage from all 16 regional sites on one of the ESPN family of networks, which was announced during the NCAA Division I Softball Selection Show. ESPN will televise every game of the Super Regionals for the 16th consecutive year, 2020 notwithstanding, since 2007. This year also marks the 23rd year that ESPN will televise every game during the WCWS dating back to 2000.

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS: *Indicates Host Institution

Norman Regional – May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma

No. 1 seed Oklahoma* (49-2) vs. Prairie View A&M (20-28)

Texas A&M (29-26) vs. Minnesota (26-24-1)

Orlando Regional – May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida

No. 16 seed UCF* (46-12) vs. Villanova (32-22)

Michigan (36-16) vs. South Dakota St. (40-11)

Evanston Regional – May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois

No. 9 seed Northwestern* (40-10) vs. Oakland (26-15)

Notre Dame (39-10) vs. McNeese (38-19)

Tempe Regional – May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona

No. 8 seed Arizona State* (39-9) vs. Cal State Fullerton (36-20)

LSU (34-21) vs. San Diego State (37-14)

Los Angeles Regional – May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California

No. 5 seed UCLA* (43-8) vs. Grand Canyon (38-14)

Ole Miss (39-17) vs. Loyola Marymount University (36-15)

Durham Regional – May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina

No. 12 seed Duke* (41-8) vs. University of Maryland, Baltimore County (31-10)

Georgia (40-16) vs. Liberty (43-16)

Seattle Regional – May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington

No. 13 seed Washington* (35-15) vs. Lehigh (30-18-1)

Texas (38-17-1) vs. Weber State (38-10)

Fayetteville Regional – May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas

No. 4 seed Arkansas* (44-9) vs. Princeton (27-15-2)

Oregon (31-17) vs. Wichita State (33-16)

Blacksburg Regional – May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia

No. 3 seed Virginia Tech* (41-7) vs. Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) (37-16)

Kentucky (35-17) vs. Miami (OH) (39-15-1)

Gainesville Regional – May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida

No. 14 seed Florida* (43-16) vs. Canisius (32-16)

Georgia Tech (37-16) vs. Wisconsin (28-19)

Knoxville Regional – May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee

No. 11 seed Tennessee* (39-16) vs. Campbell (37-17)

Ohio State (35-15) vs. Oregon State (33-19)

Tuscaloosa Regional – May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama

No. 6 seed Alabama* (41-11) vs. Chattanooga (29-25)

Stanford (36-19) vs. Murray State (40-16-1)

Stillwater Regional – May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma

No. 7 seed Oklahoma State* (41-12) vs. Fordham (30-20)

Nebraska (40-14) vs. North Texas (35-14)

Clemson Regional – May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina

No. 10 seed Clemson* (39-15) vs. UNCW (32-13)

Auburn (39-15) vs. University of Louisiana at Lafayette (45-11)

Columbia Regional – May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri

No. 15 seed Missouri* (32-14) vs. Missouri State (27-18)

Illinois (34-20) vs. Arizona (33-20)

Tallahassee Regional – May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida

No. 2 seed Florida St.* (52-5) vs. Howard (31-22)

Mississippi State (33-24) vs. South Florida (44-14)

Automatic Qualification Berths

Amercian Athletic - UCF

America East - UMBC

ACC - Florida State

ASUN - Liberty

Atlantic 10 - Fordham

Big 12 - Oklahoma State

Big East - Villanova

Big Sky - Weber State

Big South - Campbell

Big Ten - Nebraska

Big West - Cal St. Fullerton

CAA - UNCW

C-USA - North Texas

Horizon - Oakland

Ivy - Princeton

MAAC - Canisius

Mid-American - Miami (OH)

MEAC - Howard

Missouri Valley - Missouri State

Mountain West - San Diego State

Northeast - Saint Francis (PA)

Ohio Valley - Murray State

Pac-12 - Arizona State

Patriot - Lehigh

SEC - Arkansas

SoCon - Chattanooga

Southland - McNeese

SWAC - Prairie View

Summit - South Dakota State

Sun Belt - Louisiana

West Coast - LMU (CA)

WAC - Grand Canyon