The 6 college softball teams with the most national championships

The 2021 college softball season ended in thrilling fashion, with Oklahoma winning the 39th DI softball national championship in a three-game thriller against Florida State. It gave the Sooners their fifth title in program history, third-most of any program since the first championship game in 1982.

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the majority of the 2020 season, including the WCWS, Oklahoma rose to the top of the college softball food chain. The Sooners will look to defend their championship in 2022.

Let’s take a look at the schools with the most college softball championships.

12 — UCLA (2019, 2010, 2004, 2003, 1999, 1992, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1985, 1984, 1982)

The Bruins won their first title in 1982, defeating Fresno State in the inaugural DI softball championship. They have won consecutive titles on three different occasions, including a three-peat from 1988 to 1990. Three different head coaches — Sharron Backus, Sue Enquist, and Kelly Inouye-Perez — have all contributed at least two titles to the program that also has seven national runners-up to its name.

8 — Arizona (2007, 2006, 2001, 1997, 1996, 1994, 1993, 1991)

The closest competition to UCLA is the Wildcats. Mike Candrea transformed Arizona into the unquestioned team of the ‘90s, winning five titles and finishing as national runner-up another three times in the decade. The Wildcats last appeared in a championship series in 2010, so it’s starting to feel like this DI softball powerhouse is due.

5 — Oklahoma (2021, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2000)

NCAA Photos

The Sooners got on the board in 2000, but it’s been the last eight seasons that has redefined the program into a national power. Oklahoma lost 5-4 to Alabama in the 2012 national championship game and then proceeded to win four of the next seven titles, adding one more runner-up season in 2019 to the recent resume.

2 (tied) — Florida (2015, 2014); Arizona State (2011, 2008); Texas A&M (1983, 1987)

NCAA Photos

The Gators have appeared in five title games since 2009, winning their only two titles in back-to-back fashion, one of just four programs — UCLA, Arizona, and Oklahoma the other three — to do so. Clint Myers led the Sun Devils to the school's only two appearances for the national championship and did he ever make them count. Arizona State won both times, combining for 126 wins in those two championship seasons. Texas A&M was a power in the early history of DI softball. The Aggies appeared in four of the first six national championships, winning two, but has only appeared in one since back in 2008.

Here is a complete list of the championship final history.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State Oklahoma City 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions