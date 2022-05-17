Today's CHAMPS 🏆

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 17, 2022

The 6 college softball teams with the most national championships

The new Home Run Queen Jocelyn Alo discusses breaking the record

The 2021 college softball season ended in thrilling fashion, with Oklahoma winning the 39th DI softball national championship in a three-game thriller against Florida State. It gave the Sooners their fifth title in program history, third-most of any program since the first championship game in 1982.

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the majority of the 2020 season, including the WCWS, Oklahoma rose to the top of the college softball food chain. The Sooners will look to defend their championship in 2022.

2022 WCWS: 1 thing to know about every team | Predictions from d1softball.com | Breaking down the bracket

Let’s take a look at the schools with the most college softball championships.

12 — UCLA (2019, 2010, 2004, 2003, 1999, 1992, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1985, 1984, 1982)

NCAA Photos UCLA softball won the national championship again in 2019.

The Bruins won their first title in 1982, defeating Fresno State in the inaugural DI softball championship. They have won consecutive titles on three different occasions, including a three-peat from 1988 to 1990. Three different head coaches — Sharron Backus, Sue Enquist, and Kelly Inouye-Perez — have all contributed at least two titles to the program that also has seven national runners-up to its name. 

8 — Arizona (2007, 2006, 2001, 1997, 1996, 1994, 1993, 1991)

NCAA Photos Arizona has eight DI softball championships.

The closest competition to UCLA is the Wildcats. Mike Candrea transformed Arizona into the unquestioned team of the ‘90s, winning five titles and finishing as national runner-up another three times in the decade. The Wildcats last appeared in a championship series in 2010, so it’s starting to feel like this DI softball powerhouse is due.

5 — Oklahoma (2021, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2000)

NCAA Photos Oklahoma softball won back-to-back softball championships in 2016 and 2017.

The Sooners got on the board in 2000, but it’s been the last eight seasons that has redefined the program into a national power. Oklahoma lost 5-4 to Alabama in the 2012 national championship game and then proceeded to win four of the next seven titles, adding one more runner-up season in 2019 to the recent resume.

2 (tied) — Florida (2015, 2014); Arizona State (2011, 2008); Texas A&M (1983, 1987)

NCAA Photos Arizona State has two DI softball titles.

The Gators have appeared in five title games since 2009, winning their only two titles in back-to-back fashion, one of just four programs — UCLA, Arizona, and Oklahoma the other three — to do so. Clint Myers led the Sun Devils to the school's only two appearances for the national championship and did he ever make them count. Arizona State won both times, combining for 126 wins in those two championship seasons. Texas A&M was a power in the early history of DI softball. The Aggies appeared in four of the first six national championships, winning two, but has only appeared in one since back in 2008.

WCWS: Top news | Buy tickets 

Here is a complete list of the championship final history.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State  Oklahoma City 
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

