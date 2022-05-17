NCAA.com | May 17, 2022 The DI college softball bracket, analyzed by Tara Henry Biggest takeaways from the 2022 DI softball bracket Share D1softball.com analyst Tara Henry joined NCAA.com's Michella Chester to break down the 64-team NCAA DI softball championship bracket shortly after it was released Sunday night. You can watch the full video above. Some of Tara's takeaways: The selection committee got many things right, including UCF hosting. Her biggest surprise is Arizona State as a No. 8 seed. "I think they got slighted a little bit," Henry said. She picks Tempe as the toughest regional. UCF softball walks it off for 3-2 win over Michigan in the NCAA softball regionals UCF's Maddie Bejarano had a game-tying hit and walk-off hit to lead the Knights to a 3-2 win over Michigan in the regionals. READ MORE 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City The updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket, scores and and TV schedule for the round of 64 and Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE College softball announcers try to avoid perfect game jinx, but fail immediately Virginia Tech's Keely Rochard threw her ninth no-hitter on Friday, but lost the perfect game in a possible broadcaster's jinx. READ MORE