Eye-popping numbers from Taryne Mowatt's 2007 WCWS performance

Taryne Mowatt threw 1,037 pitches in the 2007 Women's College World Series. That's right — she started in all eight games as the Arizona Wildcats fought their way out of the losers' bracket.

Perhaps her biggest feat was lifting that national championship trophy over her head when it was all over.

Arizona opened up the 2007 WCWS with a 2-1 win over Baylor in 9 innings, but then lost to Tennessee, 1-0. The Wildcats then had to win their way out of the losers' bracket, starting off with a win over DePaul (3-0), and two wins over a strong Washington team, (2-0, 8-1). That brought Mowatt and the Wildcats to the championship series, where they would re-match Tennessee. In similar '07 Arizona style, they lost the first game (3-0), and again had to fight their way back up.

Mowatt pitched a shutout in extra innings the next game (1-0 in 10 innings), and then the Wildcats took home the title with a 5-0 win in the final game.

How is 1,037 pitches in that week even possible? Mowatt joked around that she shouldn't have walked so many batters. But her week in Oklahoma City saw some pretty big records. Let's take a look at what those 1,037 pitches accomplished:

10 remarkable records from Taryne Mowatt's 2007 WCWS performance

1. Most batters struck out in the WCWS

Mowatt struck out 76 batters in her 2007 WCWS run. Right behind her sits Tennessee's Monica Abbott with just one fewer strikeout the very same year. Mowatt defeated the powerhouse pitcher to win Arizona's second consecutive title.

2. Wins

Arizona won six games in Oklahoma City in '07, and Mowatt was in the circle for all of them. Behind Mowatt, nine other pitchers are tied with five wins.

3. Innings pitched

Mowatt pitched a whopping 60 innings in the WCWS in 2007. This record still remains as seven more innings than the next pitcher. We know Mowatt suffered a finger injury/blister in '07, but we're still wondering how she made it through 60 innings on her own and managed to win the title.

4. Appearances

Mowatt also took home the record for most appearances in a WCWS series with eight starts. Megahn King (Florida State, 2018), Kenzie Fowler (Arizona, 2010) and Jennie Ritter (Michigan, 2005) are tied for second with five appearances in their respective years.

5. Games started

Mowatt's eight starts remains a record in the WCWS.

6. Mowatt ranks second in fly ball outs in the WCWS

Lisa Longaker in 1988 ranks first with 57 fly ball outs, and Arizona State's Dallas Escobedo is tied with Mowatt for second with 52 fly ball outs.

7. Mowatt ranks fifth all-time in batters struck out looking in the WCWS

Mowatt successfully struck out 17 batters looking in 2007. That puts her behind only former teammate Alicia Hollowell (22), Arizona State's Katie Burhart (19), LSU's Kristen Schmidt (19) and Washington's Danielle Lawrie (18).

8. Doubles allowed

Not one. There wasn't one double hit off of Mowatt the entire week in Oklahoma City. Eight games, 60 innings pitched — and not one double allowed.

9. Triples allowed

Same thing here. Not a single double off of Mowatt in 2007.

Mowatt took home the Most Outstanding Player in the 2007 WCWS — and rightfully so.