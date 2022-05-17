Today's CHAMPS 🏆

D1Softball Staff | May 17, 2022

Predictions for the 2022 Women's College World Series, made by d1softball.com

Biggest takeaways from the 2022 DI softball bracket

The road to Oklahoma City and the 2022 Women’s College World Series is sure to be full of twists and turns. Why not try to predict them all?

With the NCAA tournament bracket in hand, the best three weeks in college softball are ready to commence. D1Softball’s Graham Hays, Tara Henry, Rhiannon Potkey and Brady Vernon studied the bracket Sunday night (quickly) and offer up their picks below.

Hardest regional

  • Graham Hays: Tempe (ASU, LSU, SDSU, Fullerton)
  • Tara Henry: Tempe
  • Rhiannon Potkey: Tempe
  • Brady Vernon: Orlando (UCF, Michigan, South Dakota St., Villanova)

Easiest regional

  • Graham Hays: Tuscaloosa (Alabama, Stanford, Murray St., UTC)
  • Tara Henry: Tuscaloosa
  • Rhiannon Potkey: Tuscaloosaa
  • Brady Vernon: Gainesville (UF, GT, Wisconsin, Canisius)

Friday's best game

  • Graham Hays: South Dakota St.-Michigan
  • Tara Henry: Oregon St.-Ohio St.
  • Rhiannon Potkey San Diego St.-LSU
  • Brady Vernon: Liberty-Georgia

Best potential super regional

  • Graham Hays: Arkansas-Washington
  • Tara Henry: FSU-Missouri
  • Rhiannon Potkey: Arkansas-Washington
  • Brady Vernon: Arkansas-Washington

Under-the-Radar player

  • Graham Hays: Alexa Langeliers, SS, Louisiana
  • Tara Henry: Georgia Blair, 2B, LMU
  • Rhiannon Potkey: Mac Barbara, DP, SDSU
  • Brady Vernon: Caroline Hudson, C, Liberty

Under-the-Radar pitcher

  • Graham Hays: Courtney Coppersmith, UMBC
  • Tara Henry: Maggie Balint, San Diego St.
  • Rhiannon Potkey: Tori Kniesche, S. Dakota St.
  • Brady Vernon: Jenna Perez, LMU

World Series teams

  • Graham Hays: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Tenn., OSU, Northwestern
  • Tara Henry: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Tenn., OSU, ASU
  • Rhiannon Potkey: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Alabama, OSU, ASU
  • Brady Vernon: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Alabama, Clemson, ASU

Championship series

  • Graham Hays: Oklahoma-VT
  • Tara Henry: FSU-Arkansas
  • Rhiannon Potkey: Oklahoma-FSU
  • Brady Vernon: Oklahoma-FSU

National champion

  • Graham Hays: Oklahoma
  • Tara Henry: Arkansas
  • Rhiannon Potkey: Oklahoma
  • Brady Vernon: Florida State

