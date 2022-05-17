Predictions for the 2022 Women's College World Series, made by d1softball.com

The road to Oklahoma City and the 2022 Women’s College World Series is sure to be full of twists and turns. Why not try to predict them all?

With the NCAA tournament bracket in hand, the best three weeks in college softball are ready to commence. D1Softball’s Graham Hays, Tara Henry, Rhiannon Potkey and Brady Vernon studied the bracket Sunday night (quickly) and offer up their picks below.

Hardest regional

Graham Hays: Tempe (ASU, LSU, SDSU, Fullerton)

Tara Henry: Tempe

Rhiannon Potkey: Tempe

Brady Vernon: Orlando (UCF, Michigan, South Dakota St., Villanova)

Easiest regional

Graham Hays: Tuscaloosa (Alabama, Stanford, Murray St., UTC)

Tara Henry: Tuscaloosa

Rhiannon Potkey: Tuscaloosaa

Brady Vernon: Gainesville (UF, GT, Wisconsin, Canisius)

Friday's best game

Graham Hays: South Dakota St.-Michigan

Tara Henry: Oregon St.-Ohio St.

Rhiannon Potkey San Diego St.-LSU

Brady Vernon: Liberty-Georgia

Best potential super regional

Graham Hays: Arkansas-Washington

Tara Henry: FSU-Missouri

Rhiannon Potkey: Arkansas-Washington

Brady Vernon: Arkansas-Washington

Under-the-Radar player

Graham Hays: Alexa Langeliers, SS, Louisiana

Tara Henry: Georgia Blair, 2B, LMU

Rhiannon Potkey: Mac Barbara, DP, SDSU

Brady Vernon: Caroline Hudson, C, Liberty

Under-the-Radar pitcher

Graham Hays: Courtney Coppersmith, UMBC

Tara Henry: Maggie Balint, San Diego St.

Rhiannon Potkey: Tori Kniesche, S. Dakota St.

Brady Vernon: Jenna Perez, LMU

World Series teams

Graham Hays: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Tenn., OSU, Northwestern

Tara Henry: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Tenn., OSU, ASU

Rhiannon Potkey: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Alabama, OSU, ASU

Brady Vernon: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Alabama, Clemson, ASU

Championship series

Graham Hays: Oklahoma-VT

Tara Henry: FSU-Arkansas

Rhiannon Potkey: Oklahoma-FSU

Brady Vernon: Oklahoma-FSU

National champion