D1Softball Staff | May 17, 2022 Predictions for the 2022 Women's College World Series, made by d1softball.com Biggest takeaways from the 2022 DI softball bracket Share The road to Oklahoma City and the 2022 Women’s College World Series is sure to be full of twists and turns. Why not try to predict them all? With the NCAA tournament bracket in hand, the best three weeks in college softball are ready to commence. D1Softball’s Graham Hays, Tara Henry, Rhiannon Potkey and Brady Vernon studied the bracket Sunday night (quickly) and offer up their picks below. Hardest regional Graham Hays: Tempe (ASU, LSU, SDSU, Fullerton) Tara Henry: Tempe Rhiannon Potkey: Tempe Brady Vernon: Orlando (UCF, Michigan, South Dakota St., Villanova) Easiest regional Graham Hays: Tuscaloosa (Alabama, Stanford, Murray St., UTC) Tara Henry: Tuscaloosa Rhiannon Potkey: Tuscaloosaa Brady Vernon: Gainesville (UF, GT, Wisconsin, Canisius) Friday's best game Graham Hays: South Dakota St.-Michigan Tara Henry: Oregon St.-Ohio St. Rhiannon Potkey San Diego St.-LSU Brady Vernon: Liberty-Georgia Best potential super regional Graham Hays: Arkansas-Washington Tara Henry: FSU-Missouri Rhiannon Potkey: Arkansas-Washington Brady Vernon: Arkansas-Washington Under-the-Radar player Graham Hays: Alexa Langeliers, SS, Louisiana Tara Henry: Georgia Blair, 2B, LMU Rhiannon Potkey: Mac Barbara, DP, SDSU Brady Vernon: Caroline Hudson, C, Liberty Under-the-Radar pitcher Graham Hays: Courtney Coppersmith, UMBC Tara Henry: Maggie Balint, San Diego St. Rhiannon Potkey: Tori Kniesche, S. Dakota St. Brady Vernon: Jenna Perez, LMU World Series teams Graham Hays: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Tenn., OSU, Northwestern Tara Henry: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Tenn., OSU, ASU Rhiannon Potkey: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Alabama, OSU, ASU Brady Vernon: OU, FSU, VT, Arkansas, UCLA, Alabama, Clemson, ASU Championship series Graham Hays: Oklahoma-VT Tara Henry: FSU-Arkansas Rhiannon Potkey: Oklahoma-FSU Brady Vernon: Oklahoma-FSU National champion Graham Hays: Oklahoma Tara Henry: Arkansas Rhiannon Potkey: Oklahoma Brady Vernon: Florida State UCF softball walks it off for 3-2 win over Michigan in the NCAA softball regionals UCF's Maddie Bejarano had a game-tying hit and walk-off hit to lead the Knights to a 3-2 win over Michigan in the regionals. READ MORE 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City The updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket, scores and and TV schedule for the round of 64 and Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE College softball announcers try to avoid perfect game jinx, but fail immediately Virginia Tech's Keely Rochard threw her ninth no-hitter on Friday, but lost the perfect game in a possible broadcaster's jinx. READ MORE