Watch: Wild over-the-fence catch leads NCAA softball plays of the week

Boston University's right fielder, Lauren Keleher leads this week's NCAA softball plays of the week with an incredible over-the-fence grab. After a Lehigh batter fouled a ball off to what looked like out of play, Keleher did the impossible to track down the pop and catch it before barreling into the right-field foul territory fence.

You can watch that play and more above. Other top plays include an incredible infield diving nab, a home-run robbing catch in center field, an umpire-dodging diving catch and an unbelievable layout by a shortstop that you will have to see to believe.