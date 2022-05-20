Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | May 20, 2022 College softball announcers try to avoid perfect game jinx, but fail immediately Announcers try to avoid this perfect game jinx, but fail Share The broadcaster's jinx continues to rear its ugly head. This time it comes from the first game of the Blacksburg Regional in the 2022 DI softball tournament between No. 3 Virginia Tech and Saint Francis (PA). Hokies pitcher Keely Rochard was rolling into the seventh inning with a perfect game. On the television broadcast, the commentators directed viewers' attention to the score bug in the top left of the screen that read "K. Rochard (VT): Perfect Through 6 IP." As she finished her sentence, Rochard hit Saint Francis' Mekenzie Saban by a pitch. Rochard went on to walk the next better, but then closed out the game with two more strikeouts and a fly out to complete her ninth no-hitter. The Hokies ace struck out 17 of the 23 batters she faced on Friday to lift Virginia Tech to a 4-0 win in its first game of the regional. 2022 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🏆 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, schedule, results | View the bracket | Printable bracket B/R: Follow college softball on Bleacher Report 🤔 WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1 thing to know about every team | Predictions from d1softball.com | Breaking down the bracket 🤯 WCWS ALL-TIME TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia 📚 HISTORY: Championship history | Teams with most championships | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders 👚 Store: Shop for college softball gear 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City The updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket, scores and and TV schedule for super regionals ahead of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE The 2022 NCAA softball super regionals, previewed The eight super regionals for the 2022 NCAA softball tournament are set. Here is a full preview and what to watch for each matchup. READ MORE South Dakota State walks off to stay alive in DI softball regionals South Dakota State's Kelsey Lenox had a walk off RBI in the ninth inning to keep the Jackrabbits alive in the Orlando Regional. READ MORE