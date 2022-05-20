College softball announcers try to avoid perfect game jinx, but fail immediately

The broadcaster's jinx continues to rear its ugly head. This time it comes from the first game of the Blacksburg Regional in the 2022 DI softball tournament between No. 3 Virginia Tech and Saint Francis (PA).

Hokies pitcher Keely Rochard was rolling into the seventh inning with a perfect game. On the television broadcast, the commentators directed viewers' attention to the score bug in the top left of the screen that read "K. Rochard (VT): Perfect Through 6 IP." As she finished her sentence, Rochard hit Saint Francis' Mekenzie Saban by a pitch.

Rochard went on to walk the next better, but then closed out the game with two more strikeouts and a fly out to complete her ninth no-hitter. The Hokies ace struck out 17 of the 23 batters she faced on Friday to lift Virginia Tech to a 4-0 win in its first game of the regional.