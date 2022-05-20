CHAMPS 🏆

🥎 DI softball super regionals

DII softball finals

DI women's lax semis

DI men's golf finals

🏃‍♂️ DI track & field preliminaries

NCAA rowing finals
softball-d1 flag

Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | May 20, 2022

College softball announcers try to avoid perfect game jinx, but fail immediately

Announcers try to avoid this perfect game jinx, but fail

The broadcaster's jinx continues to rear its ugly head. This time it comes from the first game of the Blacksburg Regional in the 2022 DI softball tournament between No. 3 Virginia Tech and Saint Francis (PA). 

Hokies pitcher Keely Rochard was rolling into the seventh inning with a perfect game. On the television broadcast, the commentators directed viewers' attention to the score bug in the top left of the screen that read "K. Rochard (VT): Perfect Through 6 IP." As she finished her sentence, Rochard hit Saint Francis' Mekenzie Saban by a pitch. 

Rochard went on to walk the next better, but then closed out the game with two more strikeouts and a fly out to complete her ninth no-hitter. The Hokies ace struck out 17 of the 23 batters she faced on Friday to lift  Virginia Tech to a 4-0 win in its first game of the regional.

2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City

The updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket, scores and and TV schedule for super regionals ahead of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
READ MORE

The 2022 NCAA softball super regionals, previewed

The eight super regionals for the 2022 NCAA softball tournament are set. Here is a full preview and what to watch for each matchup.
READ MORE

South Dakota State walks off to stay alive in DI softball regionals

South Dakota State's Kelsey Lenox had a walk off RBI in the ninth inning to keep the Jackrabbits alive in the Orlando Regional.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners