2022 NCAA softball bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for college softball championship

UCF walks it off in the 11th inning versus Michigan

Here's a look at at the 2022 NCAA softball bracket, schedule and TV network information for the field of 64 teams and the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The regionals began Friday and continue through Sunday at 16 host sites. Super regionals are May 26-29 and then the Women's College World Series is June 2 to June 9 or 10.

It's the best time of the year! The #RoadToWCWS gets underway with Regionals starting TODAY!!! 🥎 pic.twitter.com/giO3gn9g5j — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 20, 2022

The 64-team NCAA softball bracket

Here is the 64-team bracket (click or tap here to open the softball bracket as a .PDF in a new tab or window)

Oklahoma is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by No. 2 Florida State, No. 3 Virginia Tech, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 8 Arizona State, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Florida, No. 15 Missouri and No. 16 UCF.

Here's the schedule for the regionals. Each is held on one of 16 campus sites. A four-team, double-elimination tournament will be held and the 16 winning teams advance to the Super Regionals. Super Regionals are held on eight campus sites. Two teams play in a best-of-three tournament. The winners from each site advance to the Women’s College World Series.

2022 college softball championship schedule, TV networks, scores

Click or tap on each regional name below to be taken to a live scoreboard.

Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma

Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida

Game 1: Michigan 2 , South Dakota State 1 | Box score, stats

, South Dakota State 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 16 UCF 6 , Villanova 0 | Box score, stats

, Villanova 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 16 UCF 3 , Michigan 2| Box score, stats

, Michigan 2| Box score, stats Game 4: 10 a.m. Sunday resume | South Dakota State vs. Villanova | Elimination Game

Game 5: 11:30 a.m. Sunday | Michigan vs. South Dakota State-Villanova winner | Elimination Game

Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday between No. 16 UCF and Game 5 Winner

Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois

Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona

Game 1: San Diego State 10 , LSU 5

, LSU 5 Game 2: No. 8 Arizona State 5 , Cal State Fullerton 2

, Cal State Fullerton 2 Game 3: No. 8 Arizona State 11 , San Diego State 8 | Box score, stats

, San Diego State 8 | Box score, stats Game 4: Cal State Fullerton 3 , LSU 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats

, LSU 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: 11:25 p.m. Saturday | San Diego State vs. Cal State Fullerton | Elimination Game | ESPN+

Game 6: 6 p.m. Sunday between No. 8 Arizona State and Game 5 Winner

Game 7: 8:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California

Game 1: Loyola Marymount University 4 , Ole Miss 2 | Box score, stats

, Ole Miss 2 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 5 UCLA 12 , Grand Canyon 1 | Box score, stats

, Grand Canyon 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 5 UCLA 7 , LMU 1| Box score, stats

, LMU 1| Box score, stats Game 4: Ole Miss 9 , Grand Canyon 5 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats

, Grand Canyon 5 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: 10 p.m. Saturday | LMU vs. Ole Miss | Elimination Game | ESPN+

Game 6: 7 p.m. Sunday between UCLA and Game 5 Winner

Game 7: 8:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina

Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington

Game 1: Texas 6 , Weber State 0 | Box score, stats

, Weber State 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 13 Washington 9 , Lehigh 2 | Box score, stats

, Lehigh 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: Texas 8 , No. 13 Washington 2 | Box score, stats

, No. 13 Washington 2 | Box score, stats Game 4: Lehigh 5 , Weber State 4 | Elimination Game | ESPN+

, Weber State 4 | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 5: 11:40 p.m. Saturday | No. 13 Washington vs. Lehigh | Elimination Game | ESPN+

Game 6: 6 p.m. Sunday between Texas and Game 5 Winner

Game 7: 8:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas

Game 1: No. 4 Arkansas 11 , Princeton 0 | Box score, stats

, Princeton 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Oregon 10 , Wichita State 2 | Box score, stats

, Wichita State 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 4 Arkansas 6 , Oregon 2| Box score, stats

, Oregon 2| Box score, stats Game 4: Wichita State 5 , Princeton 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats

, Princeton 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: 7 p.m. Saturday | Oregon vs. Wichita State | Elimination Game | ESPN+

Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday between No. 4 Arkansas and Game 5 Winner

Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia

Game 1: No. 3 Virginia Tech 4 , Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score, stats

, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Kentucky 15, Miami (OH) 1 | Box score, stats

Miami (OH) 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: Kentucky 5 , No. 3 Virginia Tech 4| Box score, stats

, No. 3 Virginia Tech 4| Box score, stats Game 4: Miami (OH) 4 , Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats

, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: 8 p.m. Saturday | No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Miami (OH) | Elimination Game | ESPN+

Game 6: Noon Sunday between Kentucky and Game 5 Winner

Game 7: 2:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida

Game 1: Georgia Tech 2 , Wisconsin 1 | Box score, stats

, Wisconsin 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 14 Florida 10 , Canisius 1 | Box score, stats

, Canisius 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 14 Florida 7 , Georgia Tech 1 | Box score, stats

, Georgia Tech 1 | Box score, stats Game 4: 5:30 p.m. Saturday | Wisconsin vs. Canisius | Elimination Game | ESPN+

Game 5: 8 p.m. Saturday | Georgia Tech vs. TBD | Elimination Game | ESPN+

Game 6: Noon Sunday between No. 14 Florida and Game 5 Winner

Game 7: 2:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee

Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma

Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina

Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri

Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida

Game 1: South Florida 4 , Mississippi State 0 | Box score, stats

, Mississippi State 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 2 Florida State 8 , Howard 0 | Box score, stats

, Howard 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 2 Florida State 8 , South Florida 0| Box score, stats

, South Florida 0| Box score, stats Game 4: Mississippi State 6 , Howard 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats

, Howard 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Mississippi State 6 , South Florida 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats

, South Florida 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: 4 p.m. Sunday | No. 2 Florida State vs. Mississippi State

Game 7: 6:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Here's the overall schedule:

Round Dates Selection Show May 15 Regionals May 20-22 Super Regionals May 26-29 Women's College World Series June 2-9/10

Next, here's the 2022 WCWS bracket.

Women's College World Series schedule

All times ET and subject to change

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 12 p.m.

Game 2: 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: 7 p.m.

Game 4: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: 7 p.m.

Game 6: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: 3 p.m.

Game 8: 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 3 p.m.

Game 10: 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m.

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: 7 p.m.

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

WCWS Finals

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10

Women's College World Series champions