softball-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 22, 2022

2022 NCAA softball bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for college softball championship

UCF walks it off in the 11th inning versus Michigan

Here's a look at at the 2022 NCAA softball bracket, schedule and TV network information for the field of 64 teams and the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The regionals began Friday and continue through Sunday at 16 host sites. Super regionals are May 26-29 and then the Women's College World Series is June 2 to June 9 or 10.

The 64-team NCAA softball bracket

Here is the 64-team bracket (click or tap here to open the softball bracket as a .PDF in a new tab or window)

The 2022 NCAA softball bracket.

Oklahoma is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by No. 2 Florida State, No. 3 Virginia Tech, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 8 Arizona State, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Florida, No. 15 Missouri and No. 16 UCF. 

Here's the schedule for the regionals. Each is held on one of 16 campus sites. A four-team, double-elimination tournament will be held and the 16 winning teams advance to the Super Regionals. Super Regionals are held on eight campus sites. Two teams play in a best-of-three tournament. The winners from each site advance to the Women’s College World Series.

2022 college softball championship schedule, TV networks, scores

Click or tap on each regional name below to be taken to a live scoreboard.

Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma

  • Game 1: Texas A&M 5, Minnesota 1 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 14, Prairie View A&M 0 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, Texas A&M 2|Box score, stats
  • Game 4: Minnesota 13, Prairie View A&M 1| Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 5: Texas A&M 10, Minnesota 7 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday | No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
  • Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida

  • Game 1: Michigan 2, South Dakota State 1 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2: No. 16 UCF 6, Villanova 0 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3: No. 16 UCF 3, Michigan 2| Box score, stats
  • Game 4: 10 a.m. Sunday resume | South Dakota State vs. Villanova | Elimination Game
  • Game 5: 11:30 a.m. Sunday | Michigan vs. South Dakota State-Villanova winner | Elimination Game
  • Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday between No. 16 UCF and Game 5 Winner
  • Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois

  • Game 1: McNeese 11, Notre Dame 1 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2: No. 9 Northwestern 9, Oakland 2 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3: No. 9 Northwestern 17,  McNeese 3 | Box score, stats
  • Game 4: Notre Dame 16, Oakland 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 5: 6 p.m. Saturday | McNeese vs. Notre Dame | Elimination Game | ESPN+
  • Game 6: 4 p.m. Sunday | No. 9 Northwestern vs. TBD
  • Game 7: 6:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona

  • Game 1: San Diego State 10, LSU 5
  • Game 2: No. 8 Arizona State 5, Cal State Fullerton 2
  • Game 3: No. 8 Arizona State 11, San Diego State 8 | Box score, stats
  • Game 4: Cal State Fullerton 3, LSU 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 5: 11:25 p.m. Saturday | San Diego State vs. Cal State Fullerton | Elimination Game | ESPN+
  • Game 6: 6 p.m. Sunday between No. 8 Arizona State and Game 5 Winner
  • Game 7: 8:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California

  • Game 1: Loyola Marymount University 4, Ole Miss 2 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2: No. 5 UCLA 12, Grand Canyon 1 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3: No. 5 UCLA 7, LMU 1| Box score, stats
  • Game 4: Ole Miss 9, Grand Canyon 5 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 5: 10 p.m. Saturday | LMU vs. Ole Miss | Elimination Game | ESPN+
  • Game 6: 7 p.m. Sunday between UCLA and Game 5 Winner
  • Game 7: 8:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina

Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington

  • Game 1: Texas 6, Weber State 0 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2: No. 13 Washington 9, Lehigh 2 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3: Texas 8, No. 13 Washington 2 | Box score, stats
  • Game 4: Lehigh 5, Weber State 4 | Elimination Game | ESPN+
  • Game 5: 11:40 p.m. Saturday | No. 13 Washington vs. Lehigh | Elimination Game | ESPN+
  • Game 6: 6 p.m. Sunday between Texas and Game 5 Winner
  • Game 7: 8:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas

  • Game 1: No. 4 Arkansas 11, Princeton 0 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2: Oregon 10, Wichita State 2 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3: No. 4 Arkansas 6, Oregon 2| Box score, stats
  • Game 4: Wichita State 5, Princeton 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 5: 7 p.m. Saturday | Oregon vs. Wichita State | Elimination Game | ESPN+
  • Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday between No. 4 Arkansas and Game 5 Winner
  • Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia

  • Game 1: No. 3 Virginia Tech 4, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2: Kentucky 15, Miami (OH) 1 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3: Kentucky 5, No. 3 Virginia Tech  4| Box score, stats
  • Game 4: Miami (OH) 4, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 5: 8 p.m. Saturday | No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Miami (OH) | Elimination Game | ESPN+
  • Game 6: Noon Sunday between Kentucky and Game 5 Winner
  • Game 7: 2:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida

  • Game 1: Georgia Tech 2, Wisconsin 1 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2:  No. 14 Florida 10, Canisius 1 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3:  No. 14 Florida 7, Georgia Tech 1 | Box score, stats
  • Game 4: 5:30 p.m. Saturday | Wisconsin vs. Canisius | Elimination Game | ESPN+
  • Game 5: 8 p.m. Saturday | Georgia Tech vs. TBD | Elimination Game | ESPN+
  • Game 6: Noon Sunday between No. 14 Florida and Game 5 Winner
  • Game 7: 2:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee

Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama

  • Game 1: No. 6 Alabama 3, Chattanooga 0 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2: Stanford 3, Murray State 1 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3: Stanford 5,  No. 6 Alabama 0 | Box score, stats
  • Game 4: Chattanooga 1, Murray State 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 5: No. 6 Alabama 6, Chattanooga 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday | Stanford vs. No. 6 Alabama
  • Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma

Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina

Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri

  • Game 1: No. 15 Missouri 3, Missouri State 1 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2: Arizona 8, Illinois 3 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3: Arizona 2, No. 15 Missouri 0| Box score, stats
  • Game 4:  Missouri State 2, Illinois 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 5: No. 15 Missouri 2, Missouri State 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 6: 4 p.m. Sunday | Arizona vs. No. 15 Missouri
  • Game 7: 6:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida

  • Game 1: South Florida 4, Mississippi State 0 | Box score, stats
  • Game 2: No. 2 Florida State 8, Howard 0 | Box score, stats
  • Game 3: No. 2 Florida State 8, South Florida 0| Box score, stats
  • Game 4: Mississippi State 6, Howard 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 5: Mississippi State 6, South Florida 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats
  • Game 6: 4 p.m. Sunday | No. 2 Florida State vs. Mississippi State
  • Game 7: 6:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary

Here's the overall schedule:

Round Dates
Selection Show May 15
Regionals May 20-22
Super Regionals May 26-29
Women's College World Series June 2-9/10

Next, here's the 2022 WCWS bracket.

2022 Women's College World Series bracket

Women's College World Series schedule

All times ET and subject to change

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 12 p.m.
Game 2: 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: 7 p.m.
Game 4: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: 7 p.m.
Game 6: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: 3 p.m.
Game 8: 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 3 p.m.
Game 10: 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m.
Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.
Game 13: 7 p.m.
Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

WCWS Finals

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8
Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9
Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10

Women's College World Series champions

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State  Oklahoma City 
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

