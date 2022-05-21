NCAA.com | May 22, 2022 2022 NCAA softball bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for college softball championship UCF walks it off in the 11th inning versus Michigan Share Here's a look at at the 2022 NCAA softball bracket, schedule and TV network information for the field of 64 teams and the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. The regionals began Friday and continue through Sunday at 16 host sites. Super regionals are May 26-29 and then the Women's College World Series is June 2 to June 9 or 10. It's the best time of the year! The #RoadToWCWS gets underway with Regionals starting TODAY!!! 🥎 pic.twitter.com/giO3gn9g5j— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 20, 2022 The 64-team NCAA softball bracket Here is the 64-team bracket (click or tap here to open the softball bracket as a .PDF in a new tab or window) Oklahoma is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by No. 2 Florida State, No. 3 Virginia Tech, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 8 Arizona State, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Florida, No. 15 Missouri and No. 16 UCF. Here's the schedule for the regionals. Each is held on one of 16 campus sites. A four-team, double-elimination tournament will be held and the 16 winning teams advance to the Super Regionals. Super Regionals are held on eight campus sites. Two teams play in a best-of-three tournament. The winners from each site advance to the Women’s College World Series. 2022 college softball championship schedule, TV networks, scores Click or tap on each regional name below to be taken to a live scoreboard. Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma Game 1: Texas A&M 5, Minnesota 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 14, Prairie View A&M 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, Texas A&M 2|Box score, stats Game 4: Minnesota 13, Prairie View A&M 1| Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Texas A&M 10, Minnesota 7 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday | No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida Game 1: Michigan 2, South Dakota State 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 16 UCF 6, Villanova 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 16 UCF 3, Michigan 2| Box score, stats Game 4: 10 a.m. Sunday resume | South Dakota State vs. Villanova | Elimination Game Game 5: 11:30 a.m. Sunday | Michigan vs. South Dakota State-Villanova winner | Elimination Game Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday between No. 16 UCF and Game 5 Winner Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois Game 1: McNeese 11, Notre Dame 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 9 Northwestern 9, Oakland 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 9 Northwestern 17, McNeese 3 | Box score, stats Game 4: Notre Dame 16, Oakland 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: 6 p.m. Saturday | McNeese vs. Notre Dame | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 6: 4 p.m. Sunday | No. 9 Northwestern vs. TBD Game 7: 6:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona Game 1: San Diego State 10, LSU 5 Game 2: No. 8 Arizona State 5, Cal State Fullerton 2 Game 3: No. 8 Arizona State 11, San Diego State 8 | Box score, stats Game 4: Cal State Fullerton 3, LSU 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: 11:25 p.m. Saturday | San Diego State vs. Cal State Fullerton | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 6: 6 p.m. Sunday between No. 8 Arizona State and Game 5 Winner Game 7: 8:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California Game 1: Loyola Marymount University 4, Ole Miss 2 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 5 UCLA 12, Grand Canyon 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 5 UCLA 7, LMU 1| Box score, stats Game 4: Ole Miss 9, Grand Canyon 5 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: 10 p.m. Saturday | LMU vs. Ole Miss | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 6: 7 p.m. Sunday between UCLA and Game 5 Winner Game 7: 8:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina Game 1: Liberty 2, Georgia 0 | Box score, stats | Watch all 13 of Emily Kirby's strikeouts Game 2: No. 12 Duke 4, UMBC 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 12 Duke 5, Liberty 0| Box score, stats Game 4: Georgia 6, UMBC 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: 11:15 p.m. Saturday | Liberty vs. Georgia | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday between No. 12 Duke and Game 5 Winner Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington Game 1: Texas 6, Weber State 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 13 Washington 9, Lehigh 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: Texas 8, No. 13 Washington 2 | Box score, stats Game 4: Lehigh 5, Weber State 4 | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 5: 11:40 p.m. Saturday | No. 13 Washington vs. Lehigh | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 6: 6 p.m. Sunday between Texas and Game 5 Winner Game 7: 8:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas Game 1: No. 4 Arkansas 11, Princeton 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Oregon 10, Wichita State 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 4 Arkansas 6, Oregon 2| Box score, stats Game 4: Wichita State 5, Princeton 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: 7 p.m. Saturday | Oregon vs. Wichita State | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday between No. 4 Arkansas and Game 5 Winner Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia Game 1: No. 3 Virginia Tech 4, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Kentucky 15, Miami (OH) 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: Kentucky 5, No. 3 Virginia Tech 4| Box score, stats Game 4: Miami (OH) 4, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: 8 p.m. Saturday | No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Miami (OH) | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 6: Noon Sunday between Kentucky and Game 5 Winner Game 7: 2:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida Game 1: Georgia Tech 2, Wisconsin 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 14 Florida 10, Canisius 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 14 Florida 7, Georgia Tech 1 | Box score, stats Game 4: 5:30 p.m. Saturday | Wisconsin vs. Canisius | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 5: 8 p.m. Saturday | Georgia Tech vs. TBD | Elimination Game | ESPN+ Game 6: Noon Sunday between No. 14 Florida and Game 5 Winner Game 7: 2:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee Game 1: Oregon State 4, Ohio State 3 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 11 Tennessee 9, Campbell 1| Box score, stats Game 3: No. 11 Tennessee 3, Oregon State 0 | Box score, stats Game 4: Ohio State 10, Campbell 0| Box score, stats Game 5: Oregon State 5, Ohio State 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday | No. 11 Tennessee vs. Oregon State Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama Game 1: No. 6 Alabama 3, Chattanooga 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Stanford 3, Murray State 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: Stanford 5, No. 6 Alabama 0 | Box score, stats Game 4: Chattanooga 1, Murray State 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: No. 6 Alabama 6, Chattanooga 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: 2 p.m. Sunday | Stanford vs. No. 6 Alabama Game 7: 4:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma Game 1: Nebraska 3, North Texas 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma State 12, Fordham 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 7 Oklahoma State 7, Nebraska 4| Box score, stats Game 4: North Texas 5, Fordham 3| Box score, stats Game 5: North Texas 3, Nebraska 0| Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: 4 p.m. Sunday | No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. North Texas Game 7: 6:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina Game 1: No. 10 Clemson 9, UNCW 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Auburn 4, Louisiana 3 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 10 Clemson 1, Auburn 0| Box score, stats Game 4: Louisiana 3, UNCW 1| Box score, stats Game 5: Louisiana 4, Auburn 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: Noon Sunday | No. 10 Clemson vs. Louisiana Game 7: 2:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri Game 1: No. 15 Missouri 3, Missouri State 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: Arizona 8, Illinois 3 | Box score, stats Game 3: Arizona 2, No. 15 Missouri 0| Box score, stats Game 4: Missouri State 2, Illinois 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: No. 15 Missouri 2, Missouri State 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: 4 p.m. Sunday | Arizona vs. No. 15 Missouri Game 7: 6:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida Game 1: South Florida 4, Mississippi State 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 2 Florida State 8, Howard 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 2 Florida State 8, South Florida 0| Box score, stats Game 4: Mississippi State 6, Howard 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Mississippi State 6, South Florida 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: 4 p.m. Sunday | No. 2 Florida State vs. Mississippi State Game 7: 6:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary Here's the overall schedule: Round Dates Selection Show May 15 Regionals May 20-22 Super Regionals May 26-29 Women's College World Series June 2-9/10 Next, here's the 2022 WCWS bracket. Women's College World Series schedule All times ET and subject to change Thursday, June 2 Game 1: 12 p.m. Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Game 3: 7 p.m. Game 4: 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 Game 5: 7 p.m. Game 6: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4 Game 7: 3 p.m. Game 8: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5 Game 9: 3 p.m. Game 10: 7 p.m. Monday, June 6 Game 11: 12 p.m. Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. Game 13: 7 p.m. Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. WCWS Finals Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10 2022 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🏆 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, schedule, results | View the bracket | Printable bracket B/R: Follow college softball on Bleacher Report 🤔 WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1 thing to know about every team | Predictions from d1softball.com | Breaking down the bracket 🤯 WCWS ALL-TIME TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia 📚 HISTORY: Championship history | Teams with most championships | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders 👚 Store: Shop for college softball gear Women's College World Series champions YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State Oklahoma City 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb. *Indicates undefeated teams in final series. #-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions UCF softball walks it off for 3-2 win over Michigan in the NCAA softball regionals UCF's Maddie Bejarano had a game-tying hit and walk-off hit to lead the Knights to a 3-2 win over Michigan in the regionals. READ MORE College softball announcers try to avoid perfect game jinx, but fail immediately Virginia Tech's Keely Rochard threw her ninth no-hitter on Friday, but lost the perfect game in a possible broadcaster's jinx. READ MORE The 2022 NCAA softball regionals, previewed Here is everything you need to know ahead of the NCAA softball regionals, including the schedule, teams and what to watch out for. READ MORE