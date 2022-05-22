Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | May 22, 2022 South Dakota State walks off to stay alive in DI softball regionals South Dakota State softball walks it off vs. Villanova in extra innings Share After the game was suspended in the sixth inning on Saturday night, Villanova and South Dakota State picked it back up in a 1-1 game early on Sunday. It came all the way down to the ninth inning for SDSU's Kelsey Lenox to knock in the winning run on a hit in the left-centerfield gap. KELSEY LENOX WALKS IT OFF! JACKS WIN!FINAL: SDSU 5, VU 4📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ko7FZmL2Ob— Jackrabbit Softball (@GoJacksSB) May 22, 2022 Prior to the walkoff, the two teams put up three runs each in the seventh to push the game into extra innings. It remained tied all the way to the ninth when the Jackrabbits were able to get Rozelyn Carrillo on base. Kelsey Lenox then came up to the plate and won the game on a double in the gap. South Dakota State will now face Michigan in an elimination game. The Wolverines got the best of the Jackrabbits in the first game of this regional with a 2-1 win. They will both play for a chance to face UCF in the regional final. Both teams would have the beat the Knights twice in order to advance to the super regionals. 2022 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🏆 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, schedule, results | View the bracket | Printable bracket B/R: Follow college softball on Bleacher Report 🤔 WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1 thing to know about every team | Predictions from d1softball.com | Breaking down the bracket 🤯 WCWS ALL-TIME TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia 📚 HISTORY: Championship history | Teams with most championships | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders 👚 Store: Shop for college softball gear 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City The updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket, scores and and TV schedule for super regionals ahead of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE The 2022 NCAA softball super regionals, previewed The eight super regionals for the 2022 NCAA softball tournament are set. Here is a full preview and what to watch for each matchup. READ MORE The 2022 DII softball championship finals, previewed The 2022 DII softball championship heads to Denver, Colorado on May 26 as the final eight teams square off for the national title. Here's one thing that stands out from each team left in the field. READ MORE