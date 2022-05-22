South Dakota State walks off to stay alive in DI softball regionals

After the game was suspended in the sixth inning on Saturday night, Villanova and South Dakota State picked it back up in a 1-1 game early on Sunday. It came all the way down to the ninth inning for SDSU's Kelsey Lenox to knock in the winning run on a hit in the left-centerfield gap.

KELSEY LENOX WALKS IT OFF! JACKS WIN!



FINAL: SDSU 5, VU 4

Prior to the walkoff, the two teams put up three runs each in the seventh to push the game into extra innings. It remained tied all the way to the ninth when the Jackrabbits were able to get Rozelyn Carrillo on base. Kelsey Lenox then came up to the plate and won the game on a double in the gap.

South Dakota State will now face Michigan in an elimination game. The Wolverines got the best of the Jackrabbits in the first game of this regional with a 2-1 win. They will both play for a chance to face UCF in the regional final. Both teams would have the beat the Knights twice in order to advance to the super regionals.