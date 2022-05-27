2022 NCAA softball bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for college softball championship

Here is the updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket along with the schedule, scores and TV network information for this week's super regionals. Games begin Thursday night.

The best-of-three super-regionals are played at eight host sites Thursday through Saturday or Friday through Sunday. The winners advance to the Women's College World Series, which is June 2 to June 9 or 10 in Oklahoma City.

The 64-team NCAA softball bracket

Here is the updated bracket (click or tap here to open the softball bracket as a .PDF in a new tab or window)

2022 college softball championship schedule, TV networks, scores

Here is the schedule and results for the super regionals. Click or tap on the links below to open live scores in a new window or tab.

All times are Eastern. Times and TV networks subject to change.

Oklahoma Super Regional — May 27-29 at Norman, Okla.

Game 1: UCF vs. Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN2

Game 2 : UCF vs. Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

Arizona State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Tempe, Ariz.

Game 1: Northwestern vs. Arizona State 8 p.m. Friday on ESPNU

Game 2: Northwestern vs. Arizona State, 11 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

UCLA Super Regional — May 27-29, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Game 1: Duke vs. UCLA at 11 p.m. Friday on ESPN2

Game 2: Duke vs. UCLA at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

Arkansas Super Regional — May 26-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Game 1: Arkansas 7 , Texas 1 | Box score, stats

, Texas 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: Texas vs. Arkansas at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 28, if necessary

Virginia Tech Super Regional — May 27-29 in Blacksburg, Va.

Game 1: Florida vs. Virginia Tech at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPN2

Game 2: Florida vs. Virginia Tech at noon Saturday on ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

Stanford Super Regional — May 27-29 in Stanford, Calif.

Game 1: Oregon St. vs. Stanford at 10:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNU

Game 2: Oregon St. vs. Stanford at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

Oklahoma State Super Regional— May 26-28 in Stillwater, Okla.

Game 1: Oklahoma State 2 , Clemson 0 | Box score, stats

, Clemson 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Clemson vs. Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN2

Game 3: Saturday, May 28, if necessary

Mississippi State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Starkville, Miss.

Game 1: Arizona vs. Mississippi State at noon Friday on ESPNU

Game 2: Arizona vs. Mississippi State at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

These are the results from regionals:

Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma (No. 1 Oklahoma advances)

Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida (No. 16 UCF advances)

Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois (No. 9 Northwestern advances)

Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona (No. 8 Arizona State advances)

Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California (No. 5 UCLA advances)

Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina (No. 12 Duke advances)

Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington (Texas advances)

Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas (No. 4 Arkansas advances)

Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia (No. 3 Virginia Tech advances)

Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida (No. 14 Florida advances)

Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee (Oregon State advances)

Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Stanford advances)

Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma (No. 7 Oklahoma State advances)

Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina (No. 10 Clemson advances)

Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri (Arizona advances)

Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida (Mississippi State advances)

Here's the overall schedule:

Round Dates Selection Show May 15 Regionals May 20-22 Super Regionals May 26-29 Women's College World Series June 2-9/10

Next, here's the 2022 WCWS bracket.

Women's College World Series schedule

All times ET and subject to change

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 12 p.m.

Game 2: 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: 7 p.m.

Game 4: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: 7 p.m.

Game 6: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: 3 p.m.

Game 8: 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 3 p.m.

Game 10: 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m.

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: 7 p.m.

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

WCWS Finals

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10

Women's College World Series champions