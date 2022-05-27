CHAMPS 🏆

NCAA.com | May 27, 2022

2022 NCAA softball bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for college softball championship

The 2022 college softball super regionals, previewed

Here is the updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket along with the schedule, scores and TV network information for this week's super regionals. Games begin Thursday night.

The best-of-three super-regionals are played at eight host sites Thursday through Saturday or Friday through Sunday. The winners advance to the Women's College World Series, which is June 2 to June 9 or 10 in Oklahoma City.

The 64-team NCAA softball bracket

Here is the updated bracket (click or tap here to open the softball bracket as a .PDF in a new tab or window)

NCAA softball tournament bracket

2022 college softball championship schedule, TV networks, scores

Here is the schedule and results for the super regionals. Click or tap on the links below to open live scores in a new window or tab.

All times are Eastern. Times and TV networks subject to change.

Oklahoma Super Regional — May 27-29 at Norman, Okla.

Arizona State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Tempe, Ariz.

UCLA Super Regional — May 27-29, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Arkansas Super Regional — May 26-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Virginia Tech Super Regional — May 27-29 in Blacksburg, Va.

Stanford Super Regional — May 27-29 in Stanford, Calif.

Oklahoma State Super Regional— May 26-28 in Stillwater, Okla.

Mississippi State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Starkville, Miss.

These are the results from regionals:

Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma (No. 1 Oklahoma advances)

Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida (No. 16 UCF advances)

Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois (No. 9 Northwestern advances)

Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona (No. 8 Arizona State advances)

Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California (No. 5 UCLA advances)

Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina (No. 12 Duke advances)

Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington (Texas advances)

Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas (No. 4 Arkansas advances)

Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia (No. 3 Virginia Tech advances)

Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida (No. 14 Florida advances)

Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee (Oregon State advances)

Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Stanford advances)

Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma (No. 7 Oklahoma State advances)

Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina (No. 10 Clemson advances)

Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri (Arizona advances)

Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida (Mississippi State advances)

Here's the overall schedule:

Round Dates
Selection Show May 15
Regionals May 20-22
Super Regionals May 26-29
Women's College World Series June 2-9/10

Next, here's the 2022 WCWS bracket.

2022 Women's College World Series bracket

Women's College World Series schedule

All times ET and subject to change

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 12 p.m.
Game 2: 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: 7 p.m.
Game 4: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: 7 p.m.
Game 6: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: 3 p.m.
Game 8: 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 3 p.m.
Game 10: 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m.
Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.
Game 13: 7 p.m.
Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

WCWS Finals

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8
Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9
Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10

Women's College World Series champions

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State  Oklahoma City 
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

The 2022 NCAA softball super regionals, previewed

The eight super regionals for the 2022 NCAA softball tournament are set. Here is a full preview and what to watch for each matchup.
READ MORE

South Dakota State walks off to stay alive in DI softball regionals

South Dakota State's Kelsey Lenox had a walk off RBI in the ninth inning to keep the Jackrabbits alive in the Orlando Regional.
READ MORE

The 2022 DII softball championship finals, previewed

The 2022 DII softball championship heads to Denver, Colorado on May 26 as the final eight teams square off for the national title. Here's one thing that stands out from each team left in the field.
READ MORE

