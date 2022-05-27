NCAA.com | May 27, 2022 Watch this epic 21-pitch at-bat in the softball super regionals, with 15 foul balls Epic 21-pitch at bat in softball super regionals (15 foul balls!) Share It was the battle that seemingly would never end. Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini and Arkansas hitter Hannah Gammill wouldn't give in. Foul ball after foul ball after foul ball. "This showdown has essentially added another inning to the ball game...the crowd is loving it," announcer Beth Mowins said, later joking they could run out of softballs. Finally, on pitch 21 of the at-bat — and after 15 foul balls, Dolcini got Gammill, with major assistance from Janae Jefferson at second. The crucial out kept Texas down only 1-0 in the third inning. The Longhorns would then add on three in the bottom of the third to move ahead for good and avoid elimination. Dolcini's victory in that long-lasting showdown helped Texas pick up a 3-1 win on Saturday that forced a deciding third game in the super regionals. Dolcini finished with 129 pitches in the seven innings. She threw 105 pitches on Friday night and had 301 in the regionals. 2022 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🏆 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, schedule, results | View the bracket | Printable bracket B/R: Follow college softball on Bleacher Report 🤔 WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1 thing to know about every team | Predictions from d1softball.com | Breaking down the bracket 🤯 WCWS ALL-TIME TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia 📚 HISTORY: Championship history | Teams with most championships | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders 👚 Store: Shop for college softball gear 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City The updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket, scores and and TV schedule for super regionals ahead of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE The 2022 NCAA softball super regionals, previewed The eight super regionals for the 2022 NCAA softball tournament are set. Here is a full preview and what to watch for each matchup. READ MORE South Dakota State walks off to stay alive in DI softball regionals South Dakota State's Kelsey Lenox had a walk off RBI in the ninth inning to keep the Jackrabbits alive in the Orlando Regional. READ MORE