NCAA.com | May 27, 2022

Watch this epic 21-pitch at-bat in the softball super regionals, with 15 foul balls

It was the battle that seemingly would never end.

Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini and Arkansas hitter Hannah Gammill wouldn't give in. Foul ball after foul ball after foul ball.

"This showdown has essentially added another inning to the ball game...the crowd is loving it," announcer Beth Mowins said, later joking they could run out of softballs.

Finally, on pitch 21 of the at-bat — and after 15 foul balls, Dolcini got Gammill, with major assistance from Janae Jefferson at second. The crucial out kept Texas down only 1-0 in the third inning. The Longhorns would then add on three in the bottom of the third to move ahead for good and avoid elimination.

Dolcini's victory in that long-lasting showdown helped Texas pick up a 3-1 win on Saturday that forced a deciding third game in the super regionals. Dolcini finished with 129 pitches in the seven innings. She threw 105 pitches on Friday night and had 301 in the regionals.

