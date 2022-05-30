WATCH: Rogers State's Callie Yellin walks it off in Game 1 of DII softball championship series

Callie Yellin's second home run in the past four days could not have come at a better time.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Yellin was pinch-hitting for Abbey Rogers. After a strike on the first pitch, Yellin hit one out to center field for the walk-off home run.

Callie Yellin wins game one of the National Championship Series with a walk-off bomb! #MakeWay pic.twitter.com/Q2MUvlOXGg — RSU Hillcats (@RSUHillcats) May 30, 2022

The walk-off by Yellin completed the comeback for Rogers State in Game 1 of the DII softball national championship series. After being down 5-0, Rogers State scored six runs from the fourth inning on to beat Cal State Dom. Hills 6-5.

Follow: Coverage of the DII softball championship series

No. 5 Rogers State will face No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills for the second matchup on Tuesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. ET.