WATCH: Rogers State's Callie Yellin walks it off in Game 1 of DII softball championship series

Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | May 30, 2022

Callie Yellin's second home run in the past four days could not have come at a better time.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Yellin was pinch-hitting for Abbey Rogers. After a strike on the first pitch, Yellin hit one out to center field for the walk-off home run. 

The walk-off by Yellin completed the comeback for Rogers State in Game 1 of the DII softball national championship series. After being down 5-0, Rogers State scored six runs from the fourth inning on to beat Cal State Dom. Hills 6-5.

No. 5 Rogers State will face No. 8 Cal State Dom. Hills for the second matchup on Tuesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. ET.

