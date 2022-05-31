2022 NCAA softball bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for college softball championship

10 best plays from the exciting 2022 softball super regionals

Here is the updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket along with the schedule, scores and TV network information for the Women's College World Series.

All eight WCWS spots are set, with Northwestern grabbing the final spot Sunday night.

The 64-team NCAA softball bracket

Here is the updated bracket (click or tap here to open the softball bracket as a .PDF in a new tab or window)

2022 Women's College World Series schedule, TV networks, scores

Here is the schedule for the Women's College World Series held June 2 to June 9 or 10 in Oklahoma City. Click or tap on the links below to open live scores in a new window or tab.

All times are Eastern. Times and TV networks subject to change.

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 12 p.m. | Texas at No. 5 UCLA | ESPN

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. | No. 9 Northwestern at No. 1 Oklahoma | ESPN

Game 3: 7 p.m. | Oregon State at No. 14 Florida | ESPN

Game 4: 9:30 p.m. | Arizona at No. 7 Oklahoma State | ESPN

Friday, June 3

Game 5: 7 p.m. | Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2 | ESPN2

Game 6: 9:30 p.m. | Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4 | ESPN2

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: 3 p.m. | Winner of game 1 vs. Winner of game 2 | ABC

Game 8: 7 p.m. | Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 4 | ESPN

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 3 p.m. | Winner of game 5 vs. Loser of game 8 | ABC

Game 10: 7 p.m. | Winner of game 6 vs. Loser of game 7 | ESPN2

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m. | Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 9 | ESPN

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: 7 p.m. | Winner of game 8 vs. Winner of game 10 | ESPN

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

WCWS Finals

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10

2022 college softball championship Super Regional results, scores

Oklahoma Super Regional — May 27-29 at Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma advances to the Women's College Series

Arizona State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Tempe, Ariz.

Northwestern advances to the Women's College World Series

UCLA Super Regional — May 27-29, in Los Angeles, Calif.

UCLA advances to the Women's College World Series

Arkansas Super Regional — May 26-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Texas advances to the Women's College World Series

Virginia Tech Super Regional — May 27-29 in Blacksburg, Va.

Florida advances to the Women's College World Series

Stanford Super Regional — May 27-29 in Stanford, Calif.

Oregon State advances to the Women's College World Series

Oklahoma State Super Regional— May 26-28 in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State advances to the Women's College World Series

Mississippi State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Starkville, Miss.

Arizona advances to Women's College World Series

2022 college softball championship regional results, scores

These are the results from regionals:

Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma (No. 1 Oklahoma advances)

Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida (No. 16 UCF advances)

Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois (No. 9 Northwestern advances)

Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona (No. 8 Arizona State advances)

Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California (No. 5 UCLA advances)

Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina (No. 12 Duke advances)

Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington (Texas advances)

Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas (No. 4 Arkansas advances)

Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia (No. 3 Virginia Tech advances)

Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida (No. 14 Florida advances)

Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee (Oregon State advances)

Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Stanford advances)

Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma (No. 7 Oklahoma State advances)

Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina (No. 10 Clemson advances)

Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri (Arizona advances)

Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida (Mississippi State advances)

Round Dates Selection Show May 15 Regionals May 20-22 Super Regionals May 26-29 Women's College World Series June 2-9/10

Women's College World Series champions