NCAA.com | May 31, 2022

2022 NCAA softball bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for college softball championship

10 best plays from the exciting 2022 softball super regionals

Here is the updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket along with the schedule, scores and TV network information for the Women's College World Series.

All eight WCWS spots are set, with Northwestern grabbing the final spot Sunday night.

The 64-team NCAA softball bracket

Here is the updated bracket (click or tap here to open the softball bracket as a .PDF in a new tab or window)

2022 WCWS bracket

2022 Women's College World Series schedule, TV networks, scores

Here is the schedule for the Women's College World Series held June 2 to June 9 or 10 in Oklahoma City. Click or tap on the links below to open live scores in a new window or tab.

All times are Eastern. Times and TV networks subject to change.

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: 12 p.m. | Texas at No. 5 UCLA | ESPN
Game 2: 2:30 p.m. | No. 9 Northwestern at No. 1 Oklahoma | ESPN
Game 3: 7 p.m. | Oregon State at No. 14 Florida | ESPN
Game 4: 9:30 p.m. | Arizona at No. 7 Oklahoma State | ESPN

Friday, June 3

Game 5: 7 p.m. | Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2 | ESPN2
Game 6: 9:30 p.m. | Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4 | ESPN2

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: 3 p.m. | Winner of game 1 vs. Winner of game 2 | ABC
Game 8: 7 p.m. | Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 4 | ESPN

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 3 p.m. | Winner of game 5 vs. Loser of game 8 | ABC
Game 10: 7 p.m. | Winner of game 6 vs. Loser of game 7 | ESPN2

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m. | Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 9 | ESPN
Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.
Game 13: 7 p.m. | Winner of game 8 vs. Winner of game 10 | ESPN
Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

WCWS Finals

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8
Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9
Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10

2022 college softball championship Super Regional results, scores

Oklahoma Super Regional — May 27-29 at Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma advances to the Women's College Series

Arizona State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Tempe, Ariz.

Northwestern advances to the Women's College World Series

UCLA Super Regional — May 27-29, in Los Angeles, Calif.

UCLA advances to the Women's College World Series

Arkansas Super Regional — May 26-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Texas advances to the Women's College World Series

Virginia Tech Super Regional — May 27-29 in Blacksburg, Va.

Florida advances to the Women's College World Series

Stanford Super Regional — May 27-29 in Stanford, Calif.

Oregon State advances to the Women's College World Series

Oklahoma State Super Regional— May 26-28 in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State advances to the Women's College World Series

Mississippi State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Starkville, Miss.

Arizona advances to Women's College World Series

2022 college softball championship regional results, scores

These are the results from regionals:

Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma (No. 1 Oklahoma advances)

Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida (No. 16 UCF advances)

Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois (No. 9 Northwestern advances)

Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona (No. 8 Arizona State advances)

Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California (No. 5 UCLA advances)

Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina (No. 12 Duke advances)

Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington (Texas advances)

Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas (No. 4 Arkansas advances)

Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia (No. 3 Virginia Tech advances)

Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida (No. 14 Florida advances)

Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee (Oregon State advances)

Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Stanford advances)

Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma (No. 7 Oklahoma State advances)

Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina (No. 10 Clemson advances)

Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri (Arizona advances)

Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida (Mississippi State advances)

Here's the overall schedule:

Round Dates
Selection Show May 15
Regionals May 20-22
Super Regionals May 26-29
Women's College World Series June 2-9/10

Next, here's the 2022 WCWS bracket.

2022 Women's College World Series bracket

Women's College World Series champions

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State  Oklahoma City 
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series. 

#-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions

