NCAA.com | May 31, 2022 2022 NCAA softball bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for college softball championship 10 best plays from the exciting 2022 softball super regionals Share Here is the updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket along with the schedule, scores and TV network information for the Women's College World Series. All eight WCWS spots are set, with Northwestern grabbing the final spot Sunday night. The 64-team NCAA softball bracket Here is the updated bracket (click or tap here to open the softball bracket as a .PDF in a new tab or window) 2022 Women's College World Series schedule, TV networks, scores Here is the schedule for the Women's College World Series held June 2 to June 9 or 10 in Oklahoma City. Click or tap on the links below to open live scores in a new window or tab. All times are Eastern. Times and TV networks subject to change. Thursday, June 2 Game 1: 12 p.m. | Texas at No. 5 UCLA | ESPN Game 2: 2:30 p.m. | No. 9 Northwestern at No. 1 Oklahoma | ESPN Game 3: 7 p.m. | Oregon State at No. 14 Florida | ESPN Game 4: 9:30 p.m. | Arizona at No. 7 Oklahoma State | ESPN Friday, June 3 Game 5: 7 p.m. | Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2 | ESPN2 Game 6: 9:30 p.m. | Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4 | ESPN2 Saturday, June 4 Game 7: 3 p.m. | Winner of game 1 vs. Winner of game 2 | ABC Game 8: 7 p.m. | Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 4 | ESPN Sunday, June 5 Game 9: 3 p.m. | Winner of game 5 vs. Loser of game 8 | ABC Game 10: 7 p.m. | Winner of game 6 vs. Loser of game 7 | ESPN2 Monday, June 6 Game 11: 12 p.m. | Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 9 | ESPN Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. Game 13: 7 p.m. | Winner of game 8 vs. Winner of game 10 | ESPN Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. WCWS Finals Game 1: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 Game 2: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (if necessary), on Friday, June 10 2022 college softball championship Super Regional results, scores Oklahoma Super Regional — May 27-29 at Norman, Okla. Game 1: Oklahoma 8, UCF 0 | Box score, stats Game 2 : Oklahoma 7, UCF 1 | Box score, stats Oklahoma advances to the Women's College Series Arizona State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Tempe, Ariz. Game 1: Northwestern 4, Arizona State 3 | Box score, stats Game 2: Arizona State 7, Northwestern 4 | Box score, stats Game 3: Northwestern 8, Arizona State 6| Box score, stats Northwestern advances to the Women's College World Series UCLA Super Regional — May 27-29, in Los Angeles, Calif. Game 1: UCLA 3, Duke 2 | Box score, stats Game 2: UCLA 8, Duke 2 | Box score, stats UCLA advances to the Women's College World Series Arkansas Super Regional — May 26-28 in Fayetteville, Ark. Game 1: Arkansas 7, Texas 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: Texas 3, Arkansas 1| Box score, stats Game 3: Texas 3, Arkansas 0 | Box score, stats Texas advances to the Women's College World Series Virginia Tech Super Regional — May 27-29 in Blacksburg, Va. Game 1: Virginia Tech 6, Florida 0| Box score, stats Game 2: Florida 7, Virginia Tech 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: Florida 12, Virginia Tech 0 | Box score, stats Florida advances to the Women's College World Series Stanford Super Regional — May 27-29 in Stanford, Calif. Game 1: Oregon St. 3, Stanford 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: Oregon St. 2, Stanford 0 | Box score, stats Oregon State advances to the Women's College World Series Oklahoma State Super Regional— May 26-28 in Stillwater, Okla. Game 1: Oklahoma State 2, Clemson 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Oklahoma State 5, Clemson 1 | Box score, stats Oklahoma State advances to the Women's College World Series Mississippi State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Starkville, Miss. Game 1: Arizona 3, Mississippi State 2 | Box score, stats Game 2: Arizona 7, Mississippi State 1 | Box score, stats Arizona advances to Women's College World Series 2022 college softball championship regional results, scores These are the results from regionals: Norman Regional — May 20-22 at Norman, Oklahoma (No. 1 Oklahoma advances) Game 1: Texas A&M 5, Minnesota 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 14, Prairie View A&M 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, Texas A&M 2 |Box score, stats Game 4: Minnesota 13, Prairie View A&M 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Texas A&M 10, Minnesota 7 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 1 Oklahoma 20, Texas A&M 0 | Box score, stats Orlando Regional — May 20-22 at Orlando, Florida (No. 16 UCF advances) Game 1: Michigan 2, South Dakota State 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 16 UCF 6, Villanova 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 16 UCF 3, Michigan 2 | Box score, stats Game 4: South Dakota State 5, Villanova 4 | Box score, stats Game 5: Michigan 4, South Dakota State | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 16 UCF 9, Michigan 4 | Box score, stats Evanston Regional — May 20-22 at Evanston, Illinois (No. 9 Northwestern advances) Game 1: McNeese 11, Notre Dame 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 9 Northwestern 9, Oakland 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 9 Northwestern 17, McNeese 3 | Box score, stats Game 4: Notre Dame 16, Oakland 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: McNeese 3, Notre Dame 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 9 Northwestern 10, McNeese 2 | Box score, stats Tempe Regional — May 20-22 at Tempe, Arizona (No. 8 Arizona State advances) Game 1: San Diego State 10, LSU 5 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 8 Arizona State 5, Cal State Fullerton 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 8 Arizona State 11, San Diego State 8 | Box score, stats Game 4: Cal State Fullerton 3, LSU 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: San Diego State 8, Cal State Fullerton 5 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 8 Arizona State 8, San Diego State 4 | Box score, stats Los Angeles Regional — May 20-22 at Los Angeles, California (No. 5 UCLA advances) Game 1: Loyola Marymount University 4, Ole Miss 2 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 5 UCLA 12, Grand Canyon 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 5 UCLA 7, LMU 1| Box score, stats Game 4: Ole Miss 9, Grand Canyon 5 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Ole Miss 4, LMU 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 5 UCLA 9, Ole Miss 1 | Box score, stats Durham Regional — May 20-22 at Durham, North Carolina (No. 12 Duke advances) Game 1: Liberty 2, Georgia 0 | Box score, stats | Watch all 13 of Emily Kirby's strikeouts Game 2: No. 12 Duke 4, UMBC 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 12 Duke 5, Liberty 0| Box score, stats Game 4: Georgia 6, UMBC 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Georgia 7, Liberty 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: Georgia 5, No. 12 Duke 3 | Box score, stats Game 7: No. 12 Duke 13, Georgia 5 | Box score, stats Seattle Regional — May 20-22 at Seattle, Washington (Texas advances) Game 1: Texas 6, Weber State 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 13 Washington 9, Lehigh 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: Texas 8, No. 13 Washington 2 | Box score, stats Game 4: Lehigh 5, Weber State 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: No. 13 Washington 6, Lehigh 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 13 Washington 2, Texas 1 | Box score, stats Game 7: Texas 3, No. 13 Washington 2 | Box score, stats Fayetteville Regional — May 20-22 at Fayetteville, Arkansas (No. 4 Arkansas advances) Game 1: No. 4 Arkansas 11, Princeton 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Oregon 10, Wichita State 2 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 4 Arkansas 6, Oregon 2| Box score, stats Game 4: Wichita State 5, Princeton 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Oregon 8, Wichita State 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 4 Arkansas 9, Oregon 3 | Box score, stats Blacksburg Regional — May 20-22 at Blacksburg, Virginia (No. 3 Virginia Tech advances) Game 1: No. 3 Virginia Tech 4, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Kentucky 15, Miami (OH) 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: Kentucky 5, No. 3 Virginia Tech 4| Box score, stats Game 4: Miami (OH) 4, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: No. 3 Virginia Tech 5, Miami (OH) 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 3 Virginia Tech 9, Kentucky 2 | Box scores, stats Game 7: No. 3 Virginia Tech 5, Kentucky 4 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Gainesville Regional — May 20-22 at Gainesville, Florida (No. 14 Florida advances) Game 1: Georgia Tech 2, Wisconsin 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 14 Florida 10, Canisius 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 14 Florida 7, Georgia Tech 1 | Box score, stats Game 4: Wisconsin 3, Canisius 0 | Box score, stats Game 5: Wisconsin 7, Georgia Tech 6 | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 14 Florida 11, Wisconsin 0 | Box score, stats Knoxville Regional — May 20-22 at Knoxville, Tennessee (Oregon State advances) Game 1: Oregon State 4, Ohio State 3 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 11 Tennessee 9, Campbell 1| Box score, stats Game 3: No. 11 Tennessee 3, Oregon State 0 | Box score, stats Game 4: Ohio State 10, Campbell 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Oregon State 5, Ohio State 1 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: Oregon State 8, No. 11 Tennessee 3 | Box score, stats Game 7: Oregon State 3, No. 11 Tennessee 1 | Box score, stats Tuscaloosa Regional — May 20-22 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Stanford advances) Game 1: No. 6 Alabama 3, Chattanooga 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Stanford 3, Murray State 1 | Box score, stats Game 3: Stanford 5, No. 6 Alabama 0 | Box score, stats Game 4: Chattanooga 1, Murray State 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: No. 6 Alabama 6, Chattanooga 2 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 6 Alabama 4, Stanford 0 | Box score, stats Game 7: Stanford 6, No. 6 Alabama 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Stillwater Regional — May 20-22 at Stillwater, Oklahoma (No. 7 Oklahoma State advances) Game 1: Nebraska 3, North Texas 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma State 12, Fordham 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 7 Oklahoma State 7, Nebraska 4| Box score, stats Game 4: North Texas 5, Fordham 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: North Texas 3, Nebraska 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 7 Oklahoma State 2, North Texas 0 | Box score, stats Clemson Regional — May 20-22 at Clemson, South Carolina (No. 10 Clemson advances) Game 1: No. 10 Clemson 9, UNCW 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Auburn 4, Louisiana 3 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 10 Clemson 1, Auburn 0| Box score, stats Game 4: Louisiana 3, UNCW 1| Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Louisiana 4, Auburn 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: No. 10 Clemson 8, Louisiana 0 | Box score, stats Columbia Regional — May 20-22 at Columbia, Missouri (Arizona advances) Game 1: No. 15 Missouri 3, Missouri State 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: Arizona 8, Illinois 3 | Box score, stats Game 3: Arizona 2, No. 15 Missouri 0 | Box score, stats Game 4: Missouri State 2, Illinois 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: No. 15 Missouri 2, Missouri State 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: Arizona 1, No. 15 Missouri 0 | Box score, stats Tallahassee Regional — May 20-22 at Tallahassee, Florida (Mississippi State advances) Game 1: South Florida 4, Mississippi State 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: No. 2 Florida State 8, Howard 0 | Box score, stats Game 3: No. 2 Florida State 8, South Florida 0 | Box score, stats Game 4: Mississippi State 6, Howard 3 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 5: Mississippi State 6, South Florida 0 | Elimination Game | Box score, stats Game 6: Mississippi State 5, No. 2 Florida State 0 | Box score, stats Game 7: Mississippi State 4, No. 2 Florida State 3 | Box score, stats Here's the overall schedule: Round Dates Selection Show May Next, here's the 2022 WCWS bracket. 2022 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🏆 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, schedule, results | View the bracket | Printable bracket B/R: Follow college softball on Bleacher Report 🤔 WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1 thing to know about every team | Predictions from d1softball.com | Breaking down the bracket 🤯 WCWS ALL-TIME TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia 📚 HISTORY: Championship history | Teams with most championships | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders 👚 Store: Shop for college softball gear Women's College World Series champions YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 Florida State Oklahoma City 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb. *Indicates undefeated teams in final series. #-UCLA’s 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions Here are the DII softball programs with the most national championships Let's take a look at the DII softball programs that have won multiple national championships. 