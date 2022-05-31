Christopher Newport wins the 2022 DIII softball national title

No. 1 Christopher Newport is the 2022 DIII softball national champion. After the Captains topped No. 6 Trine 6-3 in the first game of the championship series on Monday, CNU shut out the Thunder 3-0 in Game 2, clinching the title.

In Game 1, Kaitlyn Hasty came through for the Captains with a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth that broke a 2-2 tie.

In Game 2 of the series, the Captains kept pouring it on, scoring one run in the first inning and two more in the top of the fourth. Maddie Hool's two-RBI double in the fourth added comfortable cushion.

Here are the complete results from the championship series:

