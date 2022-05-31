Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | May 31, 2022 Christopher Newport wins the 2022 DIII softball national title 2022 DIII softball championship: day six recap Share No. 1 Christopher Newport is the 2022 DIII softball national champion. After the Captains topped No. 6 Trine 6-3 in the first game of the championship series on Monday, CNU shut out the Thunder 3-0 in Game 2, clinching the title. In Game 1, Kaitlyn Hasty came through for the Captains with a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth that broke a 2-2 tie. 🥎🏆 CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY!#NationalChampions #d3sb @CNUathletics pic.twitter.com/fMdsJPHBr1— NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) May 31, 2022 In Game 2 of the series, the Captains kept pouring it on, scoring one run in the first inning and two more in the top of the fourth. Maddie Hool's two-RBI double in the fourth added comfortable cushion. Here are the complete results from the championship series: No. 1 Christopher Newport 6, No. 6 Trine 3 No. 1 Christopher Newport 3, No. 6 Trine 0 Click or tap here to view the final interactive bracket. 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City The updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket, scores and and TV schedule for super regionals ahead of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE WATCH: Rogers State's Callie Yellin walks it off in first game of championship finals Callie Yellin seals the comeback for Rogers State with a walk-off against Cal State Dom. Hills in Game 1 of the DII softball national championship series. READ MORE 2022 DII softball championship series: Schedule, preview and prediction The schedule, tale of the tape and a prediction for Rogers State vs. Cal State Dominguez in the 2022 DII softball championship in Denver. READ MORE