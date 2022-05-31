WATCH: 10 must-see plays from the 2022 softball super regionals

The Women's College World Series is set. Eight teams have advanced to Oklahoma City to battle it out for the 2022 DI softball national title. But, before we get to the WCWS, let's take a look back at super regionals and some of the remarkable plays that took place this past weekend. You can watch the top 10 plays above.

Here is a breakdown of what you might see in the video:

A monster home run from Oklahoma's home run queen Jocelyn Alo.

Diving stops and throwouts from all over the infield.

A Willie Mayes-Esque grab from Texas' second baseman Janae Jefferson.

Click or tap here to see the full WCWS bracket.