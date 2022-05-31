NCAA.com | May 31, 2022 WATCH: 10 must-see plays from the 2022 softball super regionals 10 best plays from the exciting 2022 softball super regionals Share The Women's College World Series is set. Eight teams have advanced to Oklahoma City to battle it out for the 2022 DI softball national title. But, before we get to the WCWS, let's take a look back at super regionals and some of the remarkable plays that took place this past weekend. You can watch the top 10 plays above. Here is a breakdown of what you might see in the video: A monster home run from Oklahoma's home run queen Jocelyn Alo. Diving stops and throwouts from all over the infield. A Willie Mayes-Esque grab from Texas' second baseman Janae Jefferson. Click or tap here to see the full WCWS bracket. 2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City The updated 2022 NCAA softball bracket, scores and and TV schedule for super regionals ahead of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE WATCH: Rogers State's Callie Yellin walks it off in first game of championship finals Callie Yellin seals the comeback for Rogers State with a walk-off against Cal State Dom. Hills in Game 1 of the DII softball national championship series. READ MORE 2022 DII softball championship series: Schedule, preview and prediction The schedule, tale of the tape and a prediction for Rogers State vs. Cal State Dominguez in the 2022 DII softball championship in Denver. READ MORE