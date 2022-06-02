Big 3rd inning propels Texas past UCLA in the opening round of the WCWS

Texas pulled off the first upset of the WCWS with its 7-2 win over No. 5 UCLA. The Longhorns scored the most World Series runs in program history. Mia Scott went 4-for-4 on four pitches with two RBIs in the win. Texas' bats got hot in the third inning as they plated four runs. You can watch highlights of the game above.

Scott got things started for the Longhorns with an RBI triple before Alyssa Washington sent her home with an RBI single. Then Mary Iakopo smashed her 50th career home run to put two more runs on the board. The Longhorns chased both Megan Faraimo and Holly Azevedo, and the Bruins offense, aside from a Delani Wisz homer, was quiet. The Longhorn defense was airtight and Hailey Dolcini pitched a full seven innings with six hits allowed. Texas advances to the winner's bracket and has a day off before the next game.