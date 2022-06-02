Florida scores 7-straight runs to surge past Oregon State in the WCWS

Florida took down Oregon State 7-1 by scoring the last seven runs of the game. The Beavers got on the board first on a Frankie Hammoude RBI single in the top of the first. Natalie Lugo came in the game in relief for Florida after the Gators gave up four hits and a run in the first, getting them out of a bases-loaded jam before going on to pitch six innings with just one hit allowed and six strikeouts.

KEEP UP: Don't miss a moment of the 2022 Women's College World Series

The Gator offense backed her up. Avery Goelz went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Charla Echols launched a solo home run over the fence in the bottom of the fifth, and two more runs scored after that in the same inning. The Beavers were missing Mariah Mazon, both in both the circle and at the plate. You can watch the highlights of the opening-round game above.