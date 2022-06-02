Oklahoma smashes two grand slams in 13-2 WCWS blowout of Northwestern

Two big storylines of this game... For one, Oklahoma hit not one, but two grand slams. And secondly, Jordy Bahl is back. The Sooners picked up their 39th run-rule win of the season in typical OU fashion. Northwestern went up 1-0 off of a Rachel Lewis home run to put the Sooners behind for the first time this postseason. No problem for the Sooners, though. Riley Boone completely turned the momentum around with a big double to open the inning in the bottom of the third. She scored off of a Jana Johns RBI single. Soon after, Danielle Williams walked Jocelyn Alo in the bottom of the third to load the bases when Tiare Jennings stepped up to the plate and made her pay. Jennings launched a grand slam just over the fence and just like that, OU was in the driver's seat again. You can watch highlights of Oklahoma's win in the video above.

Johns did the very same thing again in the fourth, hitting another grand slam to put the Sooners up 13-1. Bahl came in to close it out in the bottom of the fifth for OU. The NFCA National Freshman of the Year was hopeful to return from injury in OKC. She allowed one run, but then retired the side and secured the win. We will now see Texas vs. Oklahoma in the winner's bracket. The Longhorns were one of just two teams to beat OU this season.