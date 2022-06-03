Oklahoma State edges Arizona in Thursday's thrilling WCWS nightcap

The nightcap of the first day of games at the Women's College World Series was a nail-biter. No. 7 Oklahoma State just squeaked past Arizona for a 4-2 win. Kelly Maxwell dominated in the circle for OK State, going a full seven innings with 14 strikeouts. The beginning of the game had all the makings of a pitcher's duel, between Maxwell and Arizona's Hannah Bowen.

KEEP UP: Don't miss a moment of the 2022 Women's College World Series 🥎

It wasn't until the bottom of the fourth inning that Sydney Pennington knocked in a run for the Cowgirls. Arizona's Sharlize Palacios answered in the next inning with a two-run homer to give the Wildcats the lead. Not for long, though. Miranda Elish walked to in the sixth, and Pennington singled and then advanced to second on an error. Just like that, there were runners on second and third when Karli Petty sent one over the fence for a three-run homer. Maxwell finished the job from there. You can watch highlights of the game above.