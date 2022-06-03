Michella Chester | NCAA.com | June 3, 2022 UCLA eliminates Northwestern from Women's College World Series behind Faraimo's big game UCLA's Megan Faraimo gets out of pitching jam, then launches HR Share UCLA survived elimination with a big 6-1 win over Northwestern on Friday. Megan Faraimo came out on a different level in this game after a slow start in the Game 1 loss for UCLA. She pitched the full seven innings with only five hits allowed and 10 strikeouts. KEEP UP: Don't miss a moment of the 2022 Women's College World Series The biggest strikeout of all, though, came in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and Northwestern star hitter Rachel Lewis at the plate. The Bruins were up by just one run and Faraimo fell behind 3-0 in the count before throwing three strikes to blank Lewis and avoid serious damage. She followed that up in the top of the sixth with a solo bomb to help herself out and get the offense rolling. The Bruins ended up tacking on three more runs in the seventh and Faraimo closed them out to seal the victory. Northwestern is eliminated from the WCWS with the loss, marking the end of a spectacular career for Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Danielle Williams, and Big Ten Player of the Year, Lewis. 2022 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🏆 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, schedule, results | View the bracket | Printable bracket B/R: Follow college softball on Bleacher Report 🤔 WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1 thing to know about every team | Predictions from d1softball.com | Breaking down the bracket 🤯 WCWS ALL-TIME TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia 📚 HISTORY: Championship history | Teams with most championships | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders 👚 Store: Shop for college softball gear College softball's all-time home run leaders Here's a look at the ten college softball players who have slugged 83 or more home runs in their illustrious NCAA careers. READ MORE UCLA baseball scores 9 runs in ninth, hits walk-off bomb in absolutely INSANE 25-22 finish UCLA outlasted Oregon State 25-22 Saturday night in one of the wildest college baseball games you'll hear about all year. READ MORE The 6 college softball teams with the most national championships Here are the schools with the most NCAA softball championships, led by the UCLA Bruins. READ MORE