UCLA eliminates Northwestern from Women's College World Series behind Faraimo's big game

UCLA survived elimination with a big 6-1 win over Northwestern on Friday. Megan Faraimo came out on a different level in this game after a slow start in the Game 1 loss for UCLA. She pitched the full seven innings with only five hits allowed and 10 strikeouts.

KEEP UP: Don't miss a moment of the 2022 Women's College World Series

The biggest strikeout of all, though, came in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and Northwestern star hitter Rachel Lewis at the plate. The Bruins were up by just one run and Faraimo fell behind 3-0 in the count before throwing three strikes to blank Lewis and avoid serious damage.

She followed that up in the top of the sixth with a solo bomb to help herself out and get the offense rolling. The Bruins ended up tacking on three more runs in the seventh and Faraimo closed them out to seal the victory.

Northwestern is eliminated from the WCWS with the loss, marking the end of a spectacular career for Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Danielle Williams, and Big Ten Player of the Year, Lewis.