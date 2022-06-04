Defense powers Arizona to Women's College World Series win that eliminates Oregon State

Arizona advanced to Sunday with a 3-1 win over Oregon State. The Wildcats dazzled defensively and got just enough done at the plate to walk away with the win and keep their run alive at the WCWS.

Carlie Scupin went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Wildcats, including the go-ahead double in the sixth to give Arizona the lead. The game was tied at one run until Scupin broke through and Blaise Biringer hit an RBI single to make it 3-1. Devyn Netz started in the circle for Arizona, lasting five innings with just one run allowed before they turned the ball over to their leader, Hannah Bowen. Bowen did not allow a single hit in the last two innings and secured the victory.

Oregon State was eliminated from the tournament with the loss, ending the career of the Beavers' only senior, Mariah Mazon.