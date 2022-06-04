Michella Chester | NCAA.com | June 4, 2022 Defense powers Arizona to Women's College World Series win that eliminates Oregon State Arizona vs. Oregon State: 2022 Women's College World Series highlights Share Arizona advanced to Sunday with a 3-1 win over Oregon State. The Wildcats dazzled defensively and got just enough done at the plate to walk away with the win and keep their run alive at the WCWS. KEEP UP: Don't miss a moment of the 2022 Women's College World Series Carlie Scupin went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Wildcats, including the go-ahead double in the sixth to give Arizona the lead. The game was tied at one run until Scupin broke through and Blaise Biringer hit an RBI single to make it 3-1. Devyn Netz started in the circle for Arizona, lasting five innings with just one run allowed before they turned the ball over to their leader, Hannah Bowen. Bowen did not allow a single hit in the last two innings and secured the victory. Oregon State was eliminated from the tournament with the loss, ending the career of the Beavers' only senior, Mariah Mazon. 2022 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🏆 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, schedule, results | View the bracket | Printable bracket B/R: Follow college softball on Bleacher Report 🤔 WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1 thing to know about every team | Predictions from d1softball.com | Breaking down the bracket 🤯 WCWS ALL-TIME TOP MOMENTS: Lisa Fernandez | Cat Osterman | Monica Abbott | Danielle Lawrie | Shay Knighten | Megan Langenfeld | Keira Goerl | Taryne Mowatt | Rachel Garcia 📚 HISTORY: Championship history | Teams with most championships | Best pitchers of all time | All-time home run leaders 👚 Store: Shop for college softball gear College softball's all-time home run leaders Here's a look at the ten college softball players who have slugged 83 or more home runs in their illustrious NCAA careers. READ MORE The 6 college softball teams with the most national championships Here are the schools with the most NCAA softball championships, led by the UCLA Bruins. READ MORE Eye-popping numbers from Taryne Mowatt's 2007 WCWS performance Taryne Mowatt threw over 1,000 pitches in her long journey to the national title in 2007. Here are nine remarkable records from Mowatt's 2007 WCWS performance. READ MORE